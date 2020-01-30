Global Desktop Virtualization Market to Witness Heightened Revenue Growth During the Forecast Period

Desktop Virtualization Market: Introduction

Desktop virtualization is a software technology which is implemented by most of the enterprises for the purpose of separating desktop environment and associated application software from the access of physical devices, used by client. Enterprises that are operating in IT and Telecommunications sector are significantly adopting desktop virtualization solutions in order to minimize excessive IT infrastructure cost, and enhance the deployment speed. Moreover, adoption of desktop virtualization in business processing enterprises and data centres is growing up at a high pace.

Desktop Virtualization Market: Drivers and Restraints

Presently, vendors are migrating their IT infrastructure and business data such as enterprise resource planning, and customer relationship management towards cloud, and this is turning up as one of the major driving factors of the Desktop Virtualization market. Simplified management process and enhanced security is another major factor which is driving the market in positive manner.

Complexity, compatibility, and bottle neck issues are the major restraints faced by most of the vendors in Desktop Virtualization market.

Global Desktop Virtualization Market: Market Segmentation

Segmentation Overview

Global Desktop Virtualization Market can be divided into four segments, on the basis of type, enterprise type, vertical and region.

Segmentation on the basis of the type for Desktop Virtualization Market as:-

The major segments of Desktop Virtualization market on the basis of the type include;

Desktop-as-a-Service

Remote Desktop Services

Virtual Desktop Infrastructure

Segmentation on the basis of the enterprise type for Desktop Virtualization Market as:-

The major segments of Desktop Virtualization market on the basis of the enterprise type include:

Small and Medium Business Enterprises (SMBs)

Large Enterprises

Segmentation on the basis of the vertical for Desktop Virtualization Market as:-

The major segments of Desktop Virtualization market on the basis of the vertical include:

BFSI

Healthcare

Media and Entertainment

Retail

IT & Telecom

Food & Beverages

Others

Global Desktop Virtualization Market: Competitive Landscape

Key Players

Major players operating in the Desktop Virtualization market includes Citrix Systems, VMware, NComputing, Microsoft Corporation, Cisco Systems, Oracle Corporation, Rea Hat, Huawei Technologies, and Hewlett Packard Enterprise.