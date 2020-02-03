Global Desktop Virtualization Market Dynamics, Forecast, Analysis And Supply Demand 2018-2023

Global Desktop Virtualization Market Report 2018 provides information about market segmentation, leading manufacturers, types, applications, and regions. Desktop Virtualization market report shares market capacity, production, consumption, sales, and revenue.

The Desktop Virtualization market report also provides major statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the Desktop Virtualization market. Desktop Virtualization market covers the insight of competitive analysis, geographical regions, and suppliers of Desktop Virtualization.

The Desktop Virtualization market is expected to register a CAGR of approximately 10.13% during the forecast period of 2018 – 2023.

Competitor Analysis:

Global Desktop Virtualization market covers the vision of competitor analysis by product types, market share, applications, sales, and revenue. Desktop Virtualization Market Report covers the top key players like:

Citrix Systems Inc., Toshiba Corporation, IBM, Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd, Microsoft Corporation, Parallels International GmbH, Dell Inc., Red Hat Inc., Ncomputing, Ericom Software Inc., Tems, Inc, Vmware Inc.

December 2017 – Citrix Systemâs XenApp and XenDesktop services were deployed on Oracle Cloud Market place, to enable consumers to provide the workforce with more security to business apps and data, on any device, with an advantage of scale, power, and the reliability of Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI).

December 2017 – Huawei launched OpenLab in Cairo, Egypt, to build an Information Technology Communication ecosystem in Northern Africa, in response to digital transformation.

November 2017 – IBM announced the successful testing of a fully integrated Wavelength Division Multiplexing (WDM) Si photonics chip for Big Data and cloud services, enabling the download of an entire HD digital movie in two seconds.