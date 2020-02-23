Global Dermatology Treatment Devices Market Analysis, Companies Profiles, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast to 2025

Global dermatology treatment devices market will cross USD 9,389.73 million by 2025. It was valued at USD 4,016.47 million in 2017. The market is growing at a CAGR of 11.3% in the forecast period 2018 to 2025.

The technological advancements in products and procedures, increasing Incidence of skin disorders, increasing healthcare expenditure and rise in aging population are the key driving factors in the global dermatology treatment devices market.

The key market players for global dermatology treatment devices market are listed below;

Syneron Medical Ltd.

Cutera, Inc

Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, Inc.

Beijing Toplaser Technology Co, Ltd.

Avita Medical

Biofrontera AG

Sciton Inc

Lumenis

Alma Lasers

Radiancy, Inc

The market is further segmented into;

Type

Application

End-user

On the basis of type global dermatology treatment devices market is segmented into lasers, light therapy devices, cryotherapy devices, microdermabrasion devices, energy-based therapies devices and microneedling. In 2018, lasers segment is estimated to rule with 33.0% shares and will cross USD 3,195.33 million by 2025, rising at the CAGR of 11.8%. However, microneedling is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 12.2% in the forecast period, and is expected to reach USD 885.34 million in 2025 from USD 354.15 million in 2017. Lasers are further sub segmented into CO2 laser, ER; YAG laser, ND; YAG laser, Q switch laser, and other laser devices. Light therapy devices are further sub segmented into intense pulsed light (IPL), LED light therapy, ultraviolet light therapy and infrared light therapy. Energy-based therapies devices are further sub segmented into radiofrequency (RF) devices, ultrasound technology device and microwave device.

On the basis of application global dermatology treatment devices market is segmented into skin rejuvenation, hair removal, psoriasis, scar, skin resurfacing, skin lesion, warts & skin tags, pigmented and vascular, lesion removal, acne, tattoo removal, hyperhidrosis and others. In 2018, skin resurfacing segment is estimated to rule with 25.1% shares and will cross USD 2,485.38 million by 2025, rising at the highest CAGR of 12.1%.

On the basis of end user global dermatology treatment devices market is segmented into hospitals, spa clinics, dermatology clinics, surgical centers and others. In 2018, surgical centers segment is estimated to rule with 35.7% shares and will cross USD 3,406.52 million by 2025, rising at the CAGR of 11.6%. However, spa clinics is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 12.0% in the forecast period, and is expected to reach USD 1,469.98 million in 2025 from USD 597.40 million in 2017.

Based on geography, the market is segmented into 5 geographical regions;

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa

