Global Derivatives And Commodities Brokerage Market to Set Phenomenal Growth from 2018 to 2025

Derivatives & commodities brokerage market comprises establishments primarily engaged in acting as brokers in buying or selling various derivative contracts such as futures and options on underlying financial assets and commodities on a commission or transaction fee basis.
Global brokerage firms are introducing trading on cryptocurrency future focusing more on bitcoin. Cryptocurrency is a digital asset which uses encryption techniques to secure its transactions, to control and verify the creation of additional units and transfer of assets. After the US regulators CBOE and CMEs approval for introducing bitcoin futures, the volume of cryptocurrencies future contracts are increasing when compared with the established future contracts. Additionally, companies such as Interactive Brokers allowed its clients to trade bitcoin futures on the CBOE Futures Exchange from December 2017. Apart from this, institutional brokers such as Goldman Sachs also started offering access to bitcoin futures trading but only for certain selected customer segments.
This report focuses on the global Derivatives And Commodities Brokerage status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
The key players covered in this study
Morgan Stanley
Citi Bank
Goldman Sachs
Nomura
Wells Fargo
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Derivatives Brokerage
Commodities Brokerage
Market segment by Application, split into
Futures Company
Securities Company
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
To analyze global Derivatives And Commodities Brokerage status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Derivatives And Commodities Brokerage development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
