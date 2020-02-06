Global Derivatives And Commodities Brokerage Market to Set Phenomenal Growth from 2018 to 2025

ResearchMoz include new market research report “Global Derivatives And Commodities Brokerage Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025” to its huge collection of research reports.

Derivatives & commodities brokerage market comprises establishments primarily engaged in acting as brokers in buying or selling various derivative contracts such as futures and options on underlying financial assets and commodities on a commission or transaction fee basis.

Global brokerage firms are introducing trading on cryptocurrency future focusing more on bitcoin. Cryptocurrency is a digital asset which uses encryption techniques to secure its transactions, to control and verify the creation of additional units and transfer of assets. After the US regulators CBOE and CMEs approval for introducing bitcoin futures, the volume of cryptocurrencies future contracts are increasing when compared with the established future contracts. Additionally, companies such as Interactive Brokers allowed its clients to trade bitcoin futures on the CBOE Futures Exchange from December 2017. Apart from this, institutional brokers such as Goldman Sachs also started offering access to bitcoin futures trading but only for certain selected customer segments.

This report focuses on the global Derivatives And Commodities Brokerage status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Derivatives And Commodities Brokerage development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Morgan Stanley

Citi Bank

Goldman Sachs

Nomura

Wells Fargo

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Derivatives Brokerage

Commodities Brokerage

Market segment by Application, split into

Futures Company

Securities Company

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Derivatives And Commodities Brokerage status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Derivatives And Commodities Brokerage development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

