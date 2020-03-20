Global Deployable Military Shelter System Market Projected to garner USD 2.7 Trillion by the end of 2027

The global deployed military shelter system market is segmented into platform such as medical facility base, aircraft base, command post base. Among these segments, medical facility base segment is expected to occupy the top position in global deployed military shelter system market. Further, rising demand for land based deployed military shelter systems for border surveillance application is projected to supplement the growth of ground based deployed military shelter systems segment. Moreover, advancement in ground based shelter such as aircraft and command is anticipated to fuel the growth of ground based military sheltered system market.

Global deployed military shelter system market is expected to flourish at a significant CAGR of 23.65% over the forecast period. Factors such as rising cross border tensions in neighboring countries and government spending to encourage the development of advanced military technologies are some of the factors which are anticipated to accelerate the growth of the global deployed military shelter system product market. Moreover, the global deployed military shelter system market is expected to garner USD 2.7 Trillion by the end of 2027.

North America captured the largest market share in overall deployed military shelter system market in 2017. This can be attributed to the presence of major manufacturers in the region. Further, government policies to strengthen and equip the military with advanced military technologies are expected to impel the growth of the deployed military shelter system market in the North America. Asia Pacific is also expected to showcase significant growth in the deployed military shelter system market. Increasing border tensions and rising government initiatives to reduce the terrorism activities in the region is anticipated to foster the growth of the deployed military shelter system market.

Technological Enhancements & Developments

Significant funding by the government agencies to the manufacturers to develop advanced deployed military shelter system technologies is anticipated to accelerate the growth of the deployed military shelter system market. Moreover, continuous innovation and technological development by the major manufacturers is expected to intensify the growth of the market. For instance, in Aug 2017, Lockheed Martin launched next generation air and missile defense radar for the U.S. Army.

Growing Border Security Tensions

Increasing concern regarding border security various nations are anticipated to provide robust growth to the deployed military shelter system market during the forecast period. Moreover, increasing border conflicts are pushing the governments to spend more on technology up gradation of military which is likely to intensify the growth of the deployed military shelter system market. For instance, in 2016, Indian Defense Ministry announced the program for the technological development of border areas.

However, military budgets cut by major developed countries such as U.S. and U.K. are expected to limit the growth of the global deployed military shelter system market.

The report titled “Global Deployed military shelter system Market Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2027” delivers detailed overview of the global deployed military shelter system market in terms of market segmentation by platform, by application and by region.

Further, for the in-depth analysis, the report encompasses the industry growth drivers, restraints, supply and demand risk, market attractiveness, BPS analysis and Porter’s five force model.

This report also provides the existing competitive scenario of some of the key players of the global deployed military shelter system market which includes company profiling of Raytheon Company, Thales Group, Northrop Grumman Corporation, Lockheed Martin Corporation, Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd., General Dynamics, Leonardo S.p.A., BAE Systems, QinetiQ Group plc and Airbus Group.

