Global Depilatories Market Analysis by Key Players- Andrea,Church and Dwight,Dabur International,Jolen,L’Oreal

A depilatory is a cosmetic preparation used to remove hair from the skin on the body. Currently, common active ingredients are calcium thioglycolate or potassium thioglycolate, which breaks down the disulfide bonds in keratin and weakens the hair so that it is easily scraped off where it emerges from the hair follicle.
In terms of geography, Europe led the global depilatory products market. The growing preference for staying well-groomed is one of the key factors driving this market’s growth in Europe. Moreover, increasing awareness among the consumers of depilatories as efficient, safe, and convenient options to stay well-groomed will propel the growth prospects of this market in the region.
The major manufacturers covered in this report
Andrea
Church and Dwight
Dabur International
Jolen
L’Oreal
Nads
Reckitt Benckiser Group
Revitol
Sally Hansen
Procter and Gamble
Veet
Parissa
Nair
Moom
Surgi-cream
Segment by Regions
North America, Europe, China, Japan
Segment by Type
Creams Type
Gels Type
Lotions Type
Segment by Application
For Male
For Female
Table of Contents
1 Depilatories Market Overview
2 Global Depilatories Market Competition by Manufacturers
3 Global Depilatories Production Market Share by Regions
4 Global Depilatories Consumption by Regions
5 Global Depilatories Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type
6 Global Depilatories Market Analysis by Applications
7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Depilatories Business
8 Depilatories Manufacturing Cost Analysis
