Global Depilatories Market Analysis by Key Players- Andrea,Church and Dwight,Dabur International,Jolen,L’Oreal

A depilatory is a cosmetic preparation used to remove hair from the skin on the body. Currently, common active ingredients are calcium thioglycolate or potassium thioglycolate, which breaks down the disulfide bonds in keratin and weakens the hair so that it is easily scraped off where it emerges from the hair follicle.

In terms of geography, Europe led the global depilatory products market. The growing preference for staying well-groomed is one of the key factors driving this market’s growth in Europe. Moreover, increasing awareness among the consumers of depilatories as efficient, safe, and convenient options to stay well-groomed will propel the growth prospects of this market in the region.

The major manufacturers covered in this report

Andrea

Church and Dwight

Dabur International

Jolen

L’Oreal

Nads

Reckitt Benckiser Group

Revitol

Sally Hansen

Procter and Gamble

Veet

Parissa

Nair

Moom

Surgi-cream

Segment by Regions

North America, Europe, China, Japan

Segment by Type

Creams Type

Gels Type

Lotions Type

Segment by Application

For Male

For Female

Table of Contents

1 Depilatories Market Overview

2 Global Depilatories Market Competition by Manufacturers

3 Global Depilatories Production Market Share by Regions

4 Global Depilatories Consumption by Regions

5 Global Depilatories Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

6 Global Depilatories Market Analysis by Applications

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Depilatories Business

8 Depilatories Manufacturing Cost Analysis

