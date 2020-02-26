Global Department Stores Retailing, growing at a CAGR of 5.3% from 2017-2022

A newly compiled business intelligent report, titled “Global Department Stores Retailing, 2017-2022” has been publicized to the vast archive of Market Research Hub (MRH) online repository. The study revolves around the analysis of Department Stores, covering key industry developments and market opportunity map during the mentioned forecast period. This report further conveys quantitative & qualitative analysis on the concerned market, providing a 360 view on current and future market prospects. As the report proceeds, information regarding the prominent trends as well as opportunities in the key geographical segments have also been explained, thus enabling companies to be able to make region-specific strategies for gaining competitive lead.

Get Sample Copy of this [email protected] https://www.marketresearchhub.com/enquiry.php?type=S&repid=2280133

Global Department Stores retailing, 2017-2022

Summary

The “Global Department Stores Retailing, 2017-2022”, report, published by GlobalData, provides analysis of current and forecast market data for department store retail sales globally.

Department stores sales are projected to reach US$614.9 billion growing at a CAGR of 5.3% from 2017-2022. The channel recovery is attributed to improvement in global economy and rising disposable incomes, encouraging discretionary spending and stimulating demand. Additionally, increasing tourism and the ensuing rise in tourist expenditure, increasing investment on the omnichannel experience and product diversification and personalization are set to support sales through department stores over the next five years.

What else does this report offer?

– Current department store market sizes and forecasts to 2022

– Market insights based on consumer trends and changing economic and demographic factors

– Department store retail sales and fastest-growing markets for department stores

– Category level retail sales and forecast growth rates globally

– Competitive landscape covering market share of major department store and their sales and trading update analysis, recent key events.

Scope

– Global department sales to reach US$614.9 billion in 2022

– Middle East and Africa set to grow the fastest, extending lead over Australasia

– Retailers are adopting novel strategies to stay competitive

– Retailers offer personalized experiences to boost sales

– Rightsizing is the new norm in the department stores landscape

– Departments stores lose share across every product category bar luggage & leather goods.

Reasons to buy

Get immediate access to –

– Reliable department store retail sales data globally for 2017 with forecasts for 2022 along with information on largest and fastest-growing markets to inform market expansion and to manage risk

– Explore an in-depth analysis of department store retail sales data for major markets to identify target categories and develop growth plans

– Learn from department store retail trends and market drivers to customize your entry/expansion approach

– Choose partners, understand the competition, with data and analysis of major department store retailers, including market shares, trading performance, locations, travel retail strategy for each.

Request TOC of the Report @ https://www.marketresearchhub.com/report/global-department-stores-retailing-2017-2022-report.html

Table of Contents

Summary

Market summary and forecasts

Key trends

Regional analysis

Sector and category analysis

Competitive landscape

Key strategic partnerships

Definitions

Methodology

Appendix

Continued………. @@

Enquire about This Report @ https://www.marketresearchhub.com/enquiry.php?type=enquiry&repid=2280133

About Market Research Hub

Market Research Hub (MRH) is a next-generation reseller of research reports of different sector like Retail market research and analysis. MRH’s expansive collection of industry reports has been carefully curated to help key personnel and decision makers across industry verticals to clearly visualize their operating environment and take strategic steps.

MRH functions as an integrated platform for the following products and services: Objective and sound market forecasts, qualitative and quantitative analysis, incisive insight into defining industry trends, and market share estimates. Our reputation lies in delivering value and world-class capabilities to our clients.

Contact Us

90 State Street,

Albany, NY 12207,

United States

Toll Free: 800-998-4852 (US-Canada)

Email: [email protected]

Website: http://www.marketresearchhub.com/

Read Industry News at: https://www.industrynewsanalysis.com/