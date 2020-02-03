GLOBAL DEODORANT & ANTIPERSPIRANT MARKET 2018 INDUSTRY KEY PLAYERS, TRENDS, SALES, SUPPLY, DEMAND, ANALYSIS & FORECAST TO 2025

Deodorant & Antiperspirant Market 2018

Report Details:

This report provides in depth study of “Deodorant & Antiperspirant Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Deodorant & Antiperspirant Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.

This report researches the worldwide Deodorant & Antiperspirant market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like United States, Europe, China, Japan and other regions.

This study categorizes the global Deodorant & Antiperspirant breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Global Deodorant & Antiperspirant market size will increase to Million US$ by 2025, from Million US$ in 2017, at a CAGR of during the forecast period. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Deodorant & Antiperspirant.

This report focuses on the top manufacturers’ Deodorant & Antiperspirant capacity, production, value, price and market share of Deodorant & Antiperspirant in global market.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Henkel

Loreal

Procter & Gamble

Unilever

Dove

Nivea

Soft & Gentle

Amway

Clinique

A.P. Deauville

Secret

Deodorant & Antiperspirant Breakdown Data by Type

Physical Type

Chemical Type

Microbial Type

Plant Type

Compound Type

Deodorant & Antiperspirant Breakdown Data by Application

Medical

Personal Use

Deodorant & Antiperspirant Production Breakdown Data by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

Deodorant & Antiperspirant Consumption Breakdown Data by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Key Stakeholders

Deodorant & Antiperspirant Manufacturers

Deodorant & Antiperspirant Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Deodorant & Antiperspirant Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

Major Key Points in Table of Content:

Global Deodorant & Antiperspirant Market Research Report 2018-2025, by Manufacturers, Regions, Types and Applications

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Deodorant & Antiperspirant Product

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Deodorant & Antiperspirant Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Physical Type

1.4.3 Chemical Type

1.4.4 Microbial Type

1.4.5 Plant Type

1.4.6 Compound Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Deodorant & Antiperspirant Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Medical

1.5.3 Personal Use

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Deodorant & Antiperspirant Production

2.1.1 Global Deodorant & Antiperspirant Revenue 2013-2025

2.1.2 Global Deodorant & Antiperspirant Production 2013-2025

2.1.3 Global Deodorant & Antiperspirant Capacity 2013-2025

2.1.4 Global Deodorant & Antiperspirant Marketing Pricing and Trends

2.2 Deodorant & Antiperspirant Growth Rate (CAGR) 2018-2025

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

2.3.2 Key Deodorant & Antiperspirant Manufacturers

2.4 Market Drivers, Trends and Issues

2.5 Macroscopic Indicator

2.5.1 GDP for Major Regions

2.5.2 Price of Raw Materials in Dollars: Evolution

3 Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1 Deodorant & Antiperspirant Production by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Deodorant & Antiperspirant Production by Manufacturers

3.1.2 Deodorant & Antiperspirant Production Market Share by Manufacturers

3.2 Deodorant & Antiperspirant Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Deodorant & Antiperspirant Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.2.2 Deodorant & Antiperspirant Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.3 Deodorant & Antiperspirant Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

…..

8 Manufacturers Profiles

8.1 Henkel

8.1.1 Henkel Company Details

8.1.2 Company Description

8.1.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Deodorant & Antiperspirant

8.1.4 Deodorant & Antiperspirant Product Description

8.1.5 SWOT Analysis

8.2 Loreal

8.2.1 Loreal Company Details

8.2.2 Company Description

8.2.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Deodorant & Antiperspirant

8.2.4 Deodorant & Antiperspirant Product Description

8.2.5 SWOT Analysis

8.3 Procter & Gamble

8.3.1 Procter & Gamble Company Details

8.3.2 Company Description

8.3.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Deodorant & Antiperspirant

8.3.4 Deodorant & Antiperspirant Product Description

8.3.5 SWOT Analysis

8.4 Unilever

8.4.1 Unilever Company Details

8.4.2 Company Description

8.4.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Deodorant & Antiperspirant

8.4.4 Deodorant & Antiperspirant Product Description

8.4.5 SWOT Analysis

8.5 Dove

8.5.1 Dove Company Details

8.5.2 Company Description

8.5.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Deodorant & Antiperspirant

8.5.4 Deodorant & Antiperspirant Product Description

8.5.5 SWOT Analysis

8.6 Nivea

8.6.1 Nivea Company Details

8.6.2 Company Description

8.6.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Deodorant & Antiperspirant

8.6.4 Deodorant & Antiperspirant Product Description

8.6.5 SWOT Analysis

8.7 Soft & Gentle

8.7.1 Soft & Gentle Company Details

8.7.2 Company Description

8.7.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Deodorant & Antiperspirant

8.7.4 Deodorant & Antiperspirant Product Description

8.7.5 SWOT Analysis

8.8 Amway

8.8.1 Amway Company Details

8.8.2 Company Description

8.8.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Deodorant & Antiperspirant

8.8.4 Deodorant & Antiperspirant Product Description

8.8.5 SWOT Analysis

8.9 Clinique

8.9.1 Clinique Company Details

8.9.2 Company Description

8.9.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Deodorant & Antiperspirant

8.9.4 Deodorant & Antiperspirant Product Description

8.9.5 SWOT Analysis

8.10 A.P. Deauville

8.10.1 A.P. Deauville Company Details

8.10.2 Company Description

8.10.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Deodorant & Antiperspirant

8.10.4 Deodorant & Antiperspirant Product Description

8.10.5 SWOT Analysis

Continued….

