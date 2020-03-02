Global Deodorant And Antiperspirant Ingredients market 2025:Advanced Technologies,In-depth Industry Analysis and Opportunity and Forecast

WiseGuyReports has added a new market intelligence report titled “Global Deodorant And Antiperspirant Ingredients Market Research Report 2019” to its storehouse of extensive and wide variety of reports.

Global Deodorant And Antiperspirant Ingredients market 2018-2025

Antimicrobials and fragrances used in deodorants help to reduce unpleasant body odor caused due to a growth of microbes; whereas antiperspirants are used to reduce perspiration through the use of pore-blocking agents such as aluminum or other alternatives. The increase in per capita disposable income among consumers across the globe and particularly in developing markets is resulting in increasing demand for deodorant and antiperspirant products on a year-over-year basis. Furthermore, deodorants and antiperspirants are among the fastest growing products in terms of volume demand amongst the various personal care products. Concerns among consumers regarding the use of aluminum in antiperspirants is hampering preference and demand for generic antiperspirants products. Aluminum salt is one of the key Ingredients used in antiperspirants as it inhibits sweating, thus restraining bacterial growth and body odor. Usage of antiperspirants that contain aluminum salt leads to deposition of aluminum salts over pores of the skin, which could be harmful to a certain extent. Moreover, growing awareness regarding health and safety among consumers globally could restrain demand for such antiperspirants in the near future. Keeping in mind the associated risk of skin damage and diseases such as cancer due to a usage of aluminum and alcohol, companies are currently reducing the use of these ingredients in antiperspirants and opting for other alternatives such as caffeine, sodium bicarbonate, and aluminum potassium sulphate. A detailed analysis of attractiveness in each ingredient type has been highlighted in the report.

Global Market Outline: Deodorant And Antiperspirant Ingredients Market

The global Deodorant And Antiperspirant Ingredients market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Deodorant And Antiperspirant Ingredients volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Deodorant And Antiperspirant Ingredients market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

Request Free Sample Report at www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3803121

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Deodorant And Antiperspirant Ingredients are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

The key players covered in this study

Unilever

Procter & Gamble

L’Oreal

Avon Product

Shiseido

CavinKare

Henkel

Beiersdorf

Godrej Consumer Products

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Alcohol

Conditioner And Moisturizers

Base And Carrier Substances

Paraben And Propellants

Fragrances

Antimicrobials

Aluminum

Market segment by Application, split into

Aerosol Antiperspirant

Roll On Antiperspirant

Sticks & Solids Antiperspirant

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

View Detailed Report at https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3803121

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million US$) and volume (K MT). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Deodorant And Antiperspirant Ingredients market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Deodorant And Antiperspirant Ingredients status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Deodorant And Antiperspirant Ingredients development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

Table of Contents

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Deodorant And Antiperspirant Ingredients Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)

1.4.2 Android

1.4.3 iOS

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Deodorant And Antiperspirant Ingredients Market Share by Application (2013-2025)

1.5.2 Amateur

1.5.3 Professional

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Deodorant And Antiperspirant Ingredients Market Size

2.2 Deodorant And Antiperspirant Ingredients Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Deodorant And Antiperspirant Ingredients Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)

2.2.2 Deodorant And Antiperspirant Ingredients Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Deodorant And Antiperspirant Ingredients Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Deodorant And Antiperspirant Ingredients Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.2 Global Deodorant And Antiperspirant Ingredients Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.3 Global Deodorant And Antiperspirant Ingredients Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2 Deodorant And Antiperspirant Ingredients Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Deodorant And Antiperspirant Ingredients Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Deodorant And Antiperspirant Ingredients Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application

4.1 Global Deodorant And Antiperspirant Ingredients Market Size by Type (2013-2018)

4.2 Global Deodorant And Antiperspirant Ingredients Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

5 United States

5.1 United States Deodorant And Antiperspirant Ingredients Market Size (2013-2018)

5.2 Deodorant And Antiperspirant Ingredients Key Players in United States

5.3 United States Deodorant And Antiperspirant Ingredients Market Size by Type

5.4 United States Deodorant And Antiperspirant Ingredients Market Size by Application

6 Europe

6.1 Europe Deodorant And Antiperspirant Ingredients Market Size (2013-2018)

6.2 Deodorant And Antiperspirant Ingredients Key Players in Europe

6.3 Europe Deodorant And Antiperspirant Ingredients Market Size by Type

6.4 Europe Deodorant And Antiperspirant Ingredients Market Size by Application

7 China

7.1 China Deodorant And Antiperspirant Ingredients Market Size (2013-2018)

7.2 Deodorant And Antiperspirant Ingredients Key Players in China

7.3 China Deodorant And Antiperspirant Ingredients Market Size by Type

7.4 China Deodorant And Antiperspirant Ingredients Market Size by Application

8 Japan

8.1 Japan Deodorant And Antiperspirant Ingredients Market Size (2013-2018)

8.2 Deodorant And Antiperspirant Ingredients Key Players in Japan

8.3 Japan Deodorant And Antiperspirant Ingredients Market Size by Type

8.4 Japan Deodorant And Antiperspirant Ingredients Market Size by Application

9 Southeast Asia

9.1 Southeast Asia Deodorant And Antiperspirant Ingredients Market Size (2013-2018)

9.2 Deodorant And Antiperspirant Ingredients Key Players in Southeast Asia

9.3 Southeast Asia Deodorant And Antiperspirant Ingredients Market Size by Type

9.4 Southeast Asia Deodorant And Antiperspirant Ingredients Market Size by Application

10 India

10.1 India Deodorant And Antiperspirant Ingredients Market Size (2013-2018)

10.2 Deodorant And Antiperspirant Ingredients Key Players in India

10.3 India Deodorant And Antiperspirant Ingredients Market Size by Type

10.4 India Deodorant And Antiperspirant Ingredients Market Size by Application

11 Central & South America

11.1 Central & South America Deodorant And Antiperspirant Ingredients Market Size (2013-2018)

11.2 Deodorant And Antiperspirant Ingredients Key Players in Central & South America

11.3 Central & South America Deodorant And Antiperspirant Ingredients Market Size by Type

11.4 Central & South America Deodorant And Antiperspirant Ingredients Market Size by Application

12 International Players Profiles

13 Market Forecast 2018-2025

13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions

13.2 United States

13.3 Europe

13.4 China

13.5 Japan

13.6 Southeast Asia

13.7 India

13.8 Central & South America

13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2018-2025)

13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2018-2025)

14 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.1.2 Data Source

15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.1.2.2 Primary Sources

15.2 Disclaimer

15.3 Author Details

About Us:

Wise Guy Reports is part of the Wise Guy Research Consultants Pvt. Ltd. and offers premium progressive statistical surveying, market research reports, analysis & forecast data for industries and governments around the globe.

Contact Us:

NORAH TRENT

[email protected]

Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (US)

Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (UK)