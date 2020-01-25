Global Dental Wax Market: key Vendors, Trends, Analysis, Segmentation, Forecast to 2018-2023

WiseGuyReports.com adds “Dental Wax Market 2018 Global Analysis, Growth, Trends and Opportunities Research Report Forecasting to 2023” reports to its database.

Dental wax is a mixture of different type of waxes with synthetic additives, used in dentistry for casting, sizing and mapping of structures and jaw relations, laboratory work and as lubricants to relieve friction associated with braces and other dental implants. Dental wax is an opaque hydrophobic material, mostly produced from petroleum and vegetable sources, which softens on being pressed or heated. Self-setting dental waxes are used for the purpose of mapping dental structures during the manufacturing of dental caps and custom sized implants. Softer dental waxes are used to relieve discomfort caused by orthodontic implants such as braces, wires, etc.

Increasing use of dental fixtures and treatments, rising awareness of dental diseases, increasing penetration of dentistry in the healthcare setup of many countries, rising use of dental implants drive the growth of the market. Additionally, positive influence of media and fashion industry on rising dental aesthetics demand and increasing awareness adding fuel to the dental waxes market.

The various contributors involved in the value chain of Dental Wax include manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, intermediaries, and customers. The key manufacturers in the Dental Wax include

Kerr Corporation

Pyrax Polymars

C.J. Robinson Company

Metrodent

DWS Systems

Bilkim

Carmel Industries

Solstice T&I

Bracon Dental

Market Size Split by Type

Pattern Wax

Processing Wax

Impression Wax

Healing Wax

Others

Market Size Split by Application

Hospitals

Dentist Clinics

Academic and Research Centers

Others

Market size split by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Russia

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

