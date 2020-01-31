Global Dental Services Market Emerging Industry Volume (Sales, Revenues), Costs & Analysis

Qyresearchreports include new market research report Global Dental Services Market Size, Status and Forecast 2025 to its huge collection of research reports.
This report studies the global Dental Services market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity. This research report categorizes the global Dental Services market by companies, region, type and end-use industry.
Dental services market is one of the fastest emerging markets in the healthcare sector. It is one of the major revenue generators in the medical field, as it is regarded as one of the most expensive medical services being offered so far. The market is segmented based on the services offered and end-users for these dental services.
The dental services market is heading toward easing the expenses for individuals and reducing their out-of-pocket expenditures. The dental care organizations are collaborating with leading insurance providers to aid the reduction in the dental services cost. Some of the leading dental insurance providers are eHealth, Delta Dental, MetLife, and CIGNA Dental. The joint venture between the dental care centers and insurance companies will generate better revenue in the dental services market by encouraging dental hygiene and regular assessments.
The traditional dental services are overpowered by advanced dental care services, such as cosmetic dentistry and laser dentistry. The popularity of laser technology in dentistry is booming among patients as well as the oral care specialists. This painless technology has gained popularity with increasing demand for laser dentistry for extraction of tooth, orthodontics, and periodontal decay. The advancement in technology and better dental services, such as painless tooth extraction and tooth whitening are the primary drivers for the dental services market.
Dentistry is one of the expensive medical field based on the requirement of expensive and high-quality products, such as crowns and dentures. It is recommended by the oral practitioners to maintain proper oral hygiene. There are certain groups of the population who are unable to afford best of the dental services due to the high-cost factor of consultation and procedures. Therefore, they stick to the conventional remedies to treat dental problems.
This report focuses on the global top players, covered
Coast Dental Services
Mydentist
Abano Healthcare Group
Q & M Dental Group (Singapore)
1300SMILES
American Dental Partners
Apollo White Dental
Aspen Dental Management
Axiss Dental
Birner Dental Management Services
Brighter Dental Care
Dental Services Group
Enel-Med
Floss Dental
Folktandvrden Stockholms ln
Gentle Dentistry
Great Expressions Dental Centers
Healthway Medical
InterDent
Kool Smiles
Laboratorio Lucas Nicolas
Midwest Dental
Northwestern Management Services
Novadent
Oasis Dental Care
Oral Care AB
Oral Hammaslkrit
Orasolv AB
Pacific Dental Services
PlusTerveys Oy
Praktikertjnst AB
ReachOut Healthcare America
Smile Brands
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Examination and diagnosis
Restorative dentistry
Periodontics
Extraction of teeth under local anaesthesia and curettage of infected socket
Preventive dentistry and oral health education
Pediatric Dentistry (0 to 18 years old)
Market segment by Application, split into
Hospitals
Dental clinics and laboratories
Others
The study objectives of this report are:
To study and forecast the market size of Dental Services in global market.
To analyze the global key players, SWOT analysis, value and global market share for top players.
To define, describe and forecast the market by type, end use and region.
To analyze and compare the market status and forecast between China and major regions, namely, United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Rest of World.
To analyze the global key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.
To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.
To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.
To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Key Stakeholders
Dental Services Manufacturers
Dental Services Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers
Dental Services Subcomponent Manufacturers
Industry Association
Downstream Vendors
