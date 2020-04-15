Global Dental Piezoelectric Ultrasonic Units Market Research Report 2019

In this report, the Global Dental Piezoelectric Ultrasonic Units Market market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Dental Piezoelectric Ultrasonic Units Market market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Dental disorders are generally caused due to microbial growth that might cause infections such as periodontal disease and dental cavities. The microbial growth is capable of destructing the tooth dentin and enamel. The growth can be detected on the tooth surface by the fissures.

The global Dental Piezoelectric Ultrasonic Units market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Dental Piezoelectric Ultrasonic Units volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Dental Piezoelectric Ultrasonic Units market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Abbott Laboratories

Kerr Dental

Parkell Inc

Dentsply Sirona

Brasseler USA

Boston Scientific Corporation

KaVo Dental GmbH

Foshan YaYou Medical Equipment

Cefla S.C.

Planmeca

Osada, Inc.

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Periodontal

Endodontic

Others

Segment by Application

Hospitals

Clinics

Ambulatory surgical Centers

Others

