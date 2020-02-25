Global Dental Lasers Market Analysis, Companies Profiles, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast To 2024

Global Dental Lasers Market is expected to reach USD 287.48 million by 2024 from 157.65 million in 2016, at a CAGR of 7.9% in the forecast period 2017 to 2024

The major factors driving the growth of this market are increasing incidence of dental disorders, increased awareness of dental health, increasing number of dental professionals, rising acceptance of dental lasers and growing economies fuelling growth of the market. On the other hand, lack of skilled expertise may hinder the growth of the market.

The key market players for Global Dental Lasers Market are listed below;

The Biolase, Inc.

Fotona d.o.o,

Dentsply Sirona

AMD LASERS,

CAO Group Inc,

Danaher,

BISON MEDICAL,

LightScalpel,

THE YOSHIDA DENTAL MFG. CO.,LTD.,

Zolar Technology & Mfg Co. Inc.,

FONA Dental, s.r.o.,

Convergent Dental,

GPT Dental, Inc.

Millennium Dental Technologies, Inc.

Gerresheimer

The market is further segmented into;

product type,

application

end user.

The global dental laser market is segmented on the basis of product type, application and end user. The report provides data for 2015 to 2024, 2016 being the current year while 2017 to 2024 is the forecast period for the report.

On the basis of product type, the global dental lasers market is segmented into soft tissue dental laser, all tissue dental lasers and dental welding laser. The dental lasers market is dominated by soft tissue dental laser with 68.9% market share in 2017, growing with the highest CAGR of 8.1% in the forecast period. Soft tissue dental laser is sub segmented into diode laser system, CO2 laser system and Nd; YAG laser systems. All tissue dental lasers is sub segmented into Er; YAG laser systems, Er,Cr; YSGG laser system and CO2 laser system.

On the basis of application, the global dental lasers market is segmented into conservative dentistry, endodontic treatment, oral surgery, implantology, peri-implantics, periodontics and tooth whitening. Oral surgery is expected to dominate the market with 38.9% market share

On the basis of end user, the global dental lasers market is classified into hospitals and dental clinics. In 2017, dental clinics are expected to dominate the market with 58.8% market share.

Based on geography, the Global Dental Lasers Market is segmented into geographical regions, such as,

North- America,

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the Global Dental Lasers Market for 2018-2025. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of the web conferencing and unified communication and collaboration (UC&C) and video conferencing, secondary resources and doing in-depth company share analysis of major 10 players in the market.

You can request one free hour of our analyst’s time when you purchase this market report. Details are provided within the report.

Continue…

Access this Report: https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=12627

About us:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean believe in providing the quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom-line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Report Ocean is ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports. We will help you in finding the upcoming trends that will entitle you as a leader in the industry. We are here to work with you on your objective which will create an immense opportunity for your organization.

Contact us:

Company Name: Report Ocean

Address: Classic Tower, Rajnagar Extension, Ghaziabad, 201017 – India

Contact: +1 888 212 3539 (US) +91-9997112116 (Outside US)

Contact Person: Sandeep Singh

URL: www.reportocean.com

Email: [email protected]