Global Dental Infection Treatment Market: key Vendors, Trends, Analysis, Segmentation, Forecast to 2018-2023

WiseGuyReports.com adds “Dental Infection Treatment Market 2018 Global Analysis, Growth, Trends and Opportunities Research Report Forecasting to 2023” reports to its database.

This report provides in depth study of “Dental Infection Treatment Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Dental Infection Treatment Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.

This report focuses on the global Dental Infection Treatment status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Dental Infection Treatment development in United States, Europe and China.

Dental infection or tooth abscess is the infection of teeth, gums and associated tissue caused by a bacterial infection. The abscess can occur at different regions such as periapical abscess occurring at the tip of the root, and a periodontal abscess occurring in the gums next to a tooth root. Tooth abscess leads to pus formation and if left untreated can lead to serious, even life-threatening, complications. The symptoms of a tooth abscess include severe, persistent, throbbing pain in the tooth which can radiate to the jawbone, neck and other associated parts of the head, fever, swelling in cheeks, swollen lymph nodes, sensitivity to hot and cold foods etc. The spread of infection results in foul smell and foul-taste in mouth. The periapical tooth abscess is the most dangerous as bacteria invade the dental pulp which is the innermost part of the tooth that contains blood vessels, nerves and connective tissue.

The market for tooth abscess is driven by factors such as poor dental hygiene due to rise in risk factors such as time constraints due to fast lifestyle, sedentary lifestyles, not brushing your teeth twice a day and lack of flossing etc. Other strong factor is the high sugar diet and junk foods. High sugar diets have high propensity to cause a dental infection whereas junk foods are sticky and retain in the cavities of the teeth for longer times. Drinking sodas can result in slow dissolution of the dental enamel and can lead to rise in cavities due to the weakening of the natural physical barrier of the teeth.

The key players covered in this study

Kerr Corporation

Patterson Dental Supply

Henry Schein

Pfizer

Endo Pharmaceuticals

Johnson & Johnson

Taj Pharmaceuticals

Septodont Healthcare

Bayer HealthCare

Ultradent Products

Bristol-Myers Squibb

Daiichi Sankyo

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Periapical Abscess

Periodontal Abscess

Others

Market segment by Application, split into

Dentist Clinics

Hospitals

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

Request a Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3391873-global-dental-infection-treatment-market-size-status-and-forecast-2018-2025

Major Key Points in Table of Content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Dental Infection Treatment Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)

1.4.2 Periapical Abscess

1.4.3 Periodontal Abscess

1.4.4 Others

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Dental Infection Treatment Market Share by Application (2013-2025)

1.5.2 Dentist Clinics

1.5.3 Hospitals

1.5.4 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Dental Infection Treatment Market Size

2.2 Dental Infection Treatment Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Dental Infection Treatment Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)

2.2.2 Dental Infection Treatment Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

….

12 International Players Profiles

12.1 Kerr Corporation

12.1.1 Kerr Corporation Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Dental Infection Treatment Introduction

12.1.4 Kerr Corporation Revenue in Dental Infection Treatment Business (2013-2018)

12.1.5 Kerr Corporation Recent Development

12.2 Patterson Dental Supply

12.2.1 Patterson Dental Supply Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Dental Infection Treatment Introduction

12.2.4 Patterson Dental Supply Revenue in Dental Infection Treatment Business (2013-2018)

12.2.5 Patterson Dental Supply Recent Development

12.3 Henry Schein

12.3.1 Henry Schein Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Dental Infection Treatment Introduction

12.3.4 Henry Schein Revenue in Dental Infection Treatment Business (2013-2018)

12.3.5 Henry Schein Recent Development

12.4 Pfizer

12.4.1 Pfizer Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Dental Infection Treatment Introduction

12.4.4 Pfizer Revenue in Dental Infection Treatment Business (2013-2018)

12.4.5 Pfizer Recent Development

12.5 Endo Pharmaceuticals

12.5.1 Endo Pharmaceuticals Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Dental Infection Treatment Introduction

12.5.4 Endo Pharmaceuticals Revenue in Dental Infection Treatment Business (2013-2018)

12.5.5 Endo Pharmaceuticals Recent Development

12.6 Johnson & Johnson

12.6.1 Johnson & Johnson Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Dental Infection Treatment Introduction

12.6.4 Johnson & Johnson Revenue in Dental Infection Treatment Business (2013-2018)

12.6.5 Johnson & Johnson Recent Development

12.7 Taj Pharmaceuticals

12.7.1 Taj Pharmaceuticals Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Dental Infection Treatment Introduction

12.7.4 Taj Pharmaceuticals Revenue in Dental Infection Treatment Business (2013-2018)

12.7.5 Taj Pharmaceuticals Recent Development

12.8 Septodont Healthcare

12.8.1 Septodont Healthcare Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Dental Infection Treatment Introduction

12.8.4 Septodont Healthcare Revenue in Dental Infection Treatment Business (2013-2018)

12.8.5 Septodont Healthcare Recent Development

12.9 Bayer HealthCare

12.9.1 Bayer HealthCare Company Details

12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Dental Infection Treatment Introduction

12.9.4 Bayer HealthCare Revenue in Dental Infection Treatment Business (2013-2018)

12.9.5 Bayer HealthCare Recent Development

12.10 Ultradent Products

12.10.1 Ultradent Products Company Details

12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Dental Infection Treatment Introduction

12.10.4 Ultradent Products Revenue in Dental Infection Treatment Business (2013-2018)

12.10.5 Ultradent Products Recent Development

12.11 Bristol-Myers Squibb

12.12 Daiichi Sankyo

At any Query @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/3391873-global-dental-infection-treatment-market-size-status-and-forecast-2018-2025

Continued….

Contact Us: [email protected]

Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (US) ; Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (UK)