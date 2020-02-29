Global Dental Handpiece Air Turbines Market Research, key players, Future Trends & Forecast period 2019-2025

The purpose of this research report titled “Global Dental Handpiece Air Turbines Market Insights, Forecast to 2025” is to enlighten the readers about the global market during the period between 2019 and 2025. Market Research Hub (MRH) has diligently compiled this study to discuss various facets of the global Dental Handpiece Air Turbines market together with the various players contributing to its future development. The inclusion of market dynamics, market size, revenue share, forecast growth etc., makes this assessment a rich data source for investors, shareholders and new entrants.

The dental handpiece is an instrument that uses air or electricity to generate a rotary cutting motion, similar to how a drill operates. Often, handpieces are organized by speed range (high speed or low speed) which determines the applications that are suitable. Typical high speed applications include cutting tooth structure and finishing restorations while low speed handpieces have a range of applications including endodontics, implantology, caries removal and prophylaxis. Air-driven high speed, handpieces typically do not exceed 400,000 rpms, while air-driven low speed handpieces typically operate under 40,000 rpms.

The global average price of Dental Handpiece Air Turbines is in the decreasing trend, from 557 USD/Unit in 2012 to 551 USD/Unit in 2017. With the situation of global economy, prices will be in decreasing trend in the following five years.

The classification of Dental Handpiece Air Turbines includes low-speed handpiece and high-speed handpiece, and the proportion of high-speed handpiece in 2017 is about 75%, and the proportion is in increasing trend from 2012 to 2017.

Dental Handpiece Air Turbines is widely used in hospitals, clinics and other field. The most proportion of Dental Handpiece Air Turbines is used in dental clinics, and the proportion in 2017 is 68%.

The global Dental Handpiece Air Turbines market is valued at 510 million US$ in 2018 and will reach 650 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 3.2% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Dental Handpiece Air Turbines market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.

This report studies the global market size of Dental Handpiece Air Turbines in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Dental Handpiece Air Turbines in these regions.

This research report categorizes the global Dental Handpiece Air Turbines market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Dental Handpiece Air Turbines market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:

Danaher

Dentsply Sirona

NSK

Morita

A-Dec

W&H.

Bien-Air

Brasseler

DentlEZ

SciCan

Jinmei

Being Foshan Medical Equipment

Nuoshibao

Market size by Product

Low-speed Handpiece

High-speed Handpiece

Market size by End User

Hospitals

Dental Clinics

Other

Market size by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Russia

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Dental Handpiece Air Turbines are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million US$) and volume (K Units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Dental Handpiece Air Turbines market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

