Global Dental CAD/CAM Market 2019 Trends, Market Share, Industry Size, Growth, Sales, Opportunities, Analysis and Forecast To 2026

Starting from the basic information of the report includes the industry through an overview of the market profile. The information portrays about key manufacturing technology and applications that describe the growth of the Dental CAD/CAM Market. On the basis of such information, the market has been segmented into various segments, which also displays the maximum market share during the forecast period by 2026. Apart from this, the information about the Dental CAD/CAM Market is provided based on its highly competitive partners, key players, and their market revenue in the years. This includes numbers of global, regional, and country-specific players who are making the Dental CAD/CAM Market highly fragmented. The focus is also on the sales of products, product revenues, as well as product categories, which is gaining the maximum traction. In this way, the report suggests about the effectiveness of the Dental CAD/CAM Market with its growth during the 2026 forecast period. The other attributes of the market are also analyzed extensively across a broad array of developments, which creates a solid hold of the market for the forthcoming. The study of the market has been taken place during 2026, the base year and the forecast period stretches till 2026. The strategic alliance between companies and research organization for Dental CAD/CAM is one of the key factor driving the global Dental CAD/CAM market. For instance, in August 2018, Solvay Dental 360, have introduced the Ultaire AKP, a high-performance polymer for removable partial denture (RPD) frames, validated for milling in Ceramill CAD/CAM workflows through Amann Girrbach.

Drivers & Constraints

The Dental CAD/CAM Market remains amalgamated with the incidence of foremost players who keep contributing to the market’s growth significantly t. The report studies the value, volume trends, and the pricing antiquity of the market so that it could predict maximum growth in the future. Besides, various latent growth factors, restraints, and opportunities are also evaluated for the advanced study and suggestions of the market over the forecast period. The increasing oral diseases is one of the factor fueling the global dental CAD/CAM market. According to the American Dental Hygienists’ Association (ADHA), around 78% of Americans have at least one cavity by the time they reach age 17, and around 80% of the U.S. population has some form of gum disease. According to National Institude of Dental and Craniofacial Research, 92% of adults age between 20 to 64 have had dental caries in their permanent teeth, and 26% of adults have untreated decay. According to World Health Organizadion (WHO), an estimate of around 2.4 billion people suffer from caries of permanent teeth and 486 million children suffer from caries of primary teeth globally. The periodontal disease result in tooth loss, which was the 11th most prevalent disease globally in 2016. The main causes of periodontal disease are poor oral hygiene and tobacco use.

Regional Description

The report of the Dental CAD/CAM Market provides competitive strategies over various regions on a global note, where key players tend to maximize profits through partnerships into several regions. The regional report of the Dental CAD/CAM Market aims at assessing the market size and future growth potential across the mentioned regions. The report makers cover the regions such as North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East & Africa with the prediction of future market expansion. The study of the Dental CAD/CAM Market is done broadly following all these regions to embrace outlook, latest trends, and prospects in the given review period of 2026.

Based on product type the global market for dental CAD/CAM is broadly segmented as by laboratory dental, and chairside dental.

Currently chairside dental is the dominant segment and it accounts for approximately XX% of the market, due to the launch of new products and strategic alliance between companies to develop innovative chairside dental.

For instance, in February 2019, 3M have introduced 3M Chairside Zirconia, it is a new CAD/CAM block optimized for sintering in the CEREC SpeedFire Furnace, available in 8 shades matching the VITA Classical Shades and 2 block sizes, the new zirconia blocks are suited for crowns and bridges of up to 3 units. In December 2018, Carestream Dental have partnered with exocad, a third-party dental CAD/CAM software solutions provider, to offer direct interaction with the CS 3600 intraoral scanner. This allows clinicians to capture digital impressions directly from exocad ChairsideCAD software.

Global Dental CAD/CAM Market – Geographical Analysis

The global dental CAD/CAM market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America and ROW. North America is dominating the global dental CAD/CAM market, due to the launch of new product, which is fueling the market growth. In February 2019, Invibio Biomaterial Solutions have introduced its JUVORA CAD/CAM dental disc made from PEEK-OPTIMA in the US market. JUVORA Oyster White and have 510(k) clearance by the US Food and Drug Administration and offer an alternative to zirconia or metal substructures for fixed and removable dental implant applications. In February 2018, Nobel Biocare introduces the new CAD/CAM KaVo LS 3 desktop scanner, the events also feature the DTX Studio design software, an exciting expansion of workflow flexibility, treatment collaboration and increased business possibilities for dental laboratories.

Method of Research

The report of the Dental CAD/CAM Market is a compilation of first-hand information of which qualitative and quantitative assessment is done by industry analysts as per the parameters of Porter’s Five Force Model. The current inputs from industry experts and industry participants also focus on a valuable chain across the globe. The reports also provide an in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per the segmentation. The comprehensive research procedure is divided into two steps, namely primary and secondary researches. With the help of this, the better understanding of Dental CAD/CAM Market is also provided in terms of strengths, opportunities, weaknesses, and threats related with the industry, which could bring the future aspects to the business moguls worldwide. From the other perspective, the Dental CAD/CAM Market research also focuses on various levels of study which includes industry trends and company profile with the help of outlook of high-growth, market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

