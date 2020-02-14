Global Dental 3D Printing Market Competitions from Opponents Research 2019

MarketResearchNest.com presents “Global Dental 3D Printing Market Growth 2019-2024” new Research to its studies database.

3D printing, also known as additive manufacturing (AM), are processes used to synthesize a three-dimensional object, in which successive layers of material are formed under computer control to create the object. 3D printing is commonly included 3D modeling software, 3D printer and printing materials etc. 3D printing is wieldy used in consumer electronics, automobile industry, aerospace, medical industry and industrial equipment etc.

The medical sector is viewed as being one that was an early adopter of 3D printing, but also a sector with huge potential for growth, due to the customization and personalization capabilities of the technologies and the ability to improve people’s lives as the processes improve and materials are developed that meet medical grade standards.

Dental 3D Printing is a medical device, which used in the dental industry professionally as for the professional dental industry such as dental restorations and orthodontists etc.

The concentration of dental 3D printing industry is relative high. The top three companies accounted for about 73.12% production volume market share in 2017. The major production regions mainly locate in USA, Europe and Asia-Pacific etc. And the major manufacturers are Stratasys, 3D Systems, EnvisionTEC, DWS Systems, Bego, Prodways Entrepreneurs and Asiga etc.

Consumption regions are mainly concentrating in USA, Europe and Asia-Pacific. In 2017, North America Dental 3D Printing sales share was about 34.79%. Europe sales share took 30.92% and Asia-Pacific took 25.32%.

The high-end brands of Dental 3D Printing are mainly located in USA and Europe regions. In 2017, the price of the product in North America was up to 57 K USD/Unit. However, Asia-Pacific region’s price of Dental 3D Printing was only 28.96 K USD/Unit. Also, price of dental 3D printing tend to decrease with the development of technology.

At present, companies are focusing on technological innovation and process improvements, to reduce costs and improve quality. The competition in Dental 3D Printing market will become more intense.

The key manufacturers covered in this report:

Stratasys

3D Systems

EnvisionTEC

DWS Systems

Bego

Prodways Entrepreneurs

Asiga

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.

Desktop 3D Printer

Industrial 3D Printer

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Dental Lab and Clinic

Hospital

Others

Dental 3D Printing Production by Region

Americas, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East and Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries.

