Global Denim Jeans Market Size study, by Type, Consumer, Distribution Channel and Regional Forecasts 2018-2025

Global Denim Jeans Market valued approximately USD 4.47 billion in 2017 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 8.5% over the forecast period 2018-2025. The major driving factor of global denim jeans market are rising disposable income of the individuals, surging e-commerce industry and increasing preference for wearing denim jeans. Growth of the global denim jeans market is mainly bound to various macro-economic and micro-economic factors. Manufacturers are adopting the leading fiber technology that has enabled them to offer denim jeans products for the athleisure and active wear besides the workwear and casualwear. The major restraining factor of global denim jeans market are changes in consumer lifestyle & preference and the introduction of yoga pants and other active wear. The Denim Jeans market is developing and expanding at a significant pace. The Denim Jeans are a specific type of trousers which are made of denim or dungaree cloth. The Denim Jeans are one of the most significant part of the clothing & apparel industry. The Denim jeans are mostly popular among the youths. Increasing demand for denim jeans products is further expected to impact the global market growth of denim jeans positively. There are many benefits of denim such as denim jeans provides you a street style fashion to your lifestyle and adding leather boots make you junky and give you a rough look, denims jeans are indeed very tough and durable material and it is cost effective clothing to wear and stylish at the same time.

The regional analysis of Global Denim Jeans Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America has accounted leading 30% share of total generating revenue in 2016 across the globe. Asia-Pacific region region is also anticipated to exhibit higher growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2018-2025, due to the factors such as surge in digitization within the apparel industry and advancement in new denim knitting technologies

The major market player included in this report are:

Levi Strauss & Co.

The Gap Inc.

VF Corporation

H&M Hennes & Mauritz

PVH Corp

Kering

Pepe Jeans S.L.

Besteller A/S

S. Polo Assn.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Mass Market

Standard

Premium

By Consumer Type:

Men

Women

Children

By Distribution Channel:

Specialty Stores

Supermarkets & Hypermarkets

Department Stores

Exclusive Stores

Online

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2015, 2016

Base year – 2017

Forecast period – 2018 to 2025

Target Audience of the Global Denim Jeans Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

Table of Contents

Chapter 1. Executive Summary

1.1. Market Snapshot

1.2. Key Trends

1.3. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

1.3.1. Denim Jeans, by Type, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

1.3.2. Denim Jeans, by Consumer Type, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

1.3.3. Denim Jeans, by Distribution Channel, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

1.3.4. Denim Jeans, by Region, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

1.4. Estimation Methodology

1.5. Research Assumption

Chapter 2. Denim Jeans Definition and Scope

2.1. Objective of the Study

2.2. Market Definition & Scope

2.2.1. Industry Evolution

2.2.2. Scope of the Study

2.3. Years Considered for the Study

2.4. Currency Conversion Rates

Chapter 3. Denim Jeans Dynamics

3.1. See Saw Analysis

3.1.1. Market Drivers

3.1.2. Market Challenges

3.1.3. Market Opportunities

Chapter 4. Denim Jeans Industry Analysis

4.1. Porter’s 5 Force Model

4.1.1. Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.1.2. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.1.3. Threat of New Entrants

4.1.4. Threat of Substitutes

4.1.5. Competitive Rivalry

4.1.6. Futuristic Approach to Porter’s 5 Force Model

4.2. PEST Analysis

4.2.1. Political Scenario

4.2.2. Economic Scenario

4.2.3. Social Scenario

4.2.4. Technological Scenario

4.3. Value Chain Analysis

4.3.1. Supplier

4.3.2. Manufacturers/Service Provider

4.3.3. Distributors

4.3.4. End-Users

4.4. Key Buying Criteria

4.5. Regulatory Framework

4.6. Cost Structure Analysis

4.6.1. Raw Material Cost Analysis

4.6.2. Manufacturing Cost Analysis

4.6.3. Labour Cost Analysis

4.7. Investment Vs Adoption Scenario

4.8. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion

Chapter 5. Denim Jeans, by Type

5.1. Market Snapshot

5.2. Market Performance – Potential Model

5.3. Key Market Players

5.4. Denim Jeans, Sub Segment Analysis

5.4.1. Mass Market

5.4.1.1. Market estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

5.4.1.2. Regional breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

5.4.2. Standard

5.4.2.1. Market estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

5.4.2.2. Regional breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

5.4.3. Premium

5.4.3.1. Market estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

5.4.3.2. Regional breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

Continuous…

