Global Denim Jeans Market 2017 Segmentation, Demand, Growth, Trend, Opportunity and Forecast to 2023

This report provides in depth study of “Denim Jeans Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Denim Jeans Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.
Denim jeans are trousers typically made from denim fabric. They are now a very popular article of casual dress around the world. They come in many styles and colors. However, denim blue jeans are particularly identified with US culture, especially the United States Old West. As well, although denim jeans are mostly known as a fashion garment in the 2011s, they are still worn as protective garments by some individuals, such as cattle ranch workers and motorcycle riders, due to their high durability as compared to other common fabrics.Denim Jeans have very wide appeal. For some people denim jeans are considered as comfortable, durable and easy, for others they are more trendy and cool. Around 20 years ago denim jeans were a basic product, but nowadays it’s a fashion product that changes every season. Being a fashion product, denim jeans come in different varieties. The cut of denim jeans varies in width, rise and thigh.
Key manufacturers are included based on manufacturing sites, capacity and production, product specifications etc.:
PVH Corporation
Inditex
H&M
Replay
Mango
Frame
Citizen of Humanity
Denham
Pull&Bear
TopShop
VF Corp.
AG Jeans
American Apparel
American Eagle Outfitters
Uniqlo
Parasuco
Calvin Klein
True Religion
Diesel S.p.A.
DL1961 Premium Denim
Dolce & Gabbana Srl
Paper Denim & Cloth
Edwin
Esprit Holdings Ltd
Fidelity Denim
Gap
Goldsign Jeans
G-Star RAW C.V.
Guess
J Brand
Joe’s Jeans
Lee Cooper
Levi Strauss & Co.
Lucky Brand
Texwood
Mavi Jeans
Mustang Bekleidungswerke GmbH + Co., KG.
Nudie Jeans Company
Armani
Paige Denim
This report includes market status and forecast of global and major regions, with introduction of vendors, regions, product types and end industries; and this report counts product types and end industries in global and major regions.
Market Segment as follows:
By Region / Countries
North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)
Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc)
South America (Brazil, Argentina etc)
Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc)
By Type
Regular Fit
Slim Fit
Loose Fit
By End-User / Application
Women
Men
Children
