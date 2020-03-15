Global Denim Jeans Market 2017 Segmentation, Demand, Growth, Trend, Opportunity and Forecast to 2023

This report provides in depth study of “Denim Jeans Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Denim Jeans Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.

Denim jeans are trousers typically made from denim fabric. They are now a very popular article of casual dress around the world. They come in many styles and colors. However, denim blue jeans are particularly identified with US culture, especially the United States Old West. As well, although denim jeans are mostly known as a fashion garment in the 2011s, they are still worn as protective garments by some individuals, such as cattle ranch workers and motorcycle riders, due to their high durability as compared to other common fabrics.Denim Jeans have very wide appeal. For some people denim jeans are considered as comfortable, durable and easy, for others they are more trendy and cool. Around 20 years ago denim jeans were a basic product, but nowadays it’s a fashion product that changes every season. Being a fashion product, denim jeans come in different varieties. The cut of denim jeans varies in width, rise and thigh.

Key manufacturers are included based on manufacturing sites, capacity and production, product specifications etc.:

PVH Corporation

Inditex

H&M

Replay

Mango

Frame

Citizen of Humanity

Denham

Pull&Bear

TopShop

VF Corp.

AG Jeans

American Apparel

American Eagle Outfitters

Uniqlo

Parasuco

Calvin Klein

True Religion

Diesel S.p.A.

DL1961 Premium Denim

Dolce & Gabbana Srl

Paper Denim & Cloth

Edwin

Esprit Holdings Ltd

Fidelity Denim

Gap

Goldsign Jeans

G-Star RAW C.V.

Guess

J Brand

Joe’s Jeans

Lee Cooper

Levi Strauss & Co.

Lucky Brand

Texwood

Mavi Jeans

Mustang Bekleidungswerke GmbH + Co., KG.

Nudie Jeans Company

Armani

Paige Denim

This report includes market status and forecast of global and major regions, with introduction of vendors, regions, product types and end industries; and this report counts product types and end industries in global and major regions.

Market Segment as follows:

By Region / Countries

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc)

South America (Brazil, Argentina etc)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc)

By Type

Regular Fit

Slim Fit

Loose Fit

By End-User / Application

Women

Men

Children

