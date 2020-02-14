Global Dengue Testing Market to Witness a Pronounce Growth During 2017 – 2025

Major regions of the world that are affected by dengue are Africa, the Americas, the Eastern Mediterranean, Southeast Asia and the Western Pacific. As per the numbers provided by WHO, the number of reported cases is continuously increasing. Americas reported more than 2.38 million cases of dengue, in which Brazil alone contributed 1.5 million cases, which is approximately three times higher than those reported in 2014. The Western Pacific region reported more than 375,000 suspected cases of dengue in 2016, of which the Philippines reported 176,411 cases and Malaysia reported 100,028 cases.

Government tendering and partnerships between diagnostic kit manufacturers are expected to provide long-term opportunities to the manufacturers in the dengue testing market. Governments in countries of Latin America and Asia Pacific are laying emphasis to eradicate diseases that have a higher infection rate by providing free diagnosis tests and medication to the underprivileged with the help of various government-funded programs. However, in order to achieve these objectives, the local authorities need a constant supply of related diagnostic kits. Governments rely on tendering or partnerships with manufacturers for delivering the required kits. Such kind of mechanisms also provide a stable financial flow to the manufacturers for a particular period.

Global Dengue Testing Market: Segmentation and Forecast

The global dengue testing market is segmented on the basis of product type, end-user and region.

ELISA based tests segment accounted for 46.6% share in 2016 and is projected to account for 46.5% share by 2025 end in the global dengue testing market.

The hospitals segment was valued at US$ 196.9 Mn in 2017 and is projected to reach a valuation of US$ 334.4 Mn in 2025, registering a CAGR of 6.8% during the period of assessment.

Middle East and Africa dengue testing market was valued at US$ 139.7 Mn in 2017.

There is growing consensus among healthcare providers that the current fee-for-services payment mechanism needs an overhaul. While fee-for-services is the pervasive method of billing patients, alternative processes, such as capitation and pay-for-performance are also being considered. We anticipate fee-for-services to be supplemented by capitation and pay-for-performance in the future. In addition to charging patients for screening and doctor visits, pay-for-performance can lead to higher quality of care, as other essential tasks will also be billed. It may lead to an increase in healthcare costs, with the promise that quality of care will go up.

The healthcare system is in a phase where access to capital is constantly diminishing. Big spends are rare and there is increasing uncertainty among borrowers about their ability to repay loans and funding. Healthcare institutions are either postponing large capital-intensive projects or allocating resources to specialty areas that offer a high ROI. Cash-constraints will result into an increase in mergers and acquisitions and lead to fundraising from healthcare providers. However, as only a select few will qualify for an acquisition or funding, the effects of cash-crunch will be palpable in this sector.

Healthcare providers and insurers are aware of the rapidly increasingly population and their growing healthcare needs. The impact is more palpable in the U.S. and Japan important markets in terms of their standing in the global healthcare market. Providers and insurers are strategizing to tap into the available opportunities in this demographic. Baby boomers around the globe are actively taking charge of their health. Smartphone remains the primary source of information-seeking for this segment. With over 70,000 websites and hundreds of apps disseminating information, providers and insurers will focus on strengthening their digital presence to effectively target this demographic.

Global Dengue Testing Market: Competition Landscape

In this report, the major companies that are functioning in the global dengue testing market have been featured in the competition landscape section. Some of the companies that have been featured in this section include Abbott Laboratories, NovaTec Immundiagnostica GmbH, Euroimmun AG (PerkinElmer), Quest Diagnostics, OriGene Technologies Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Certest Biotech S.L., Abnova Corporation and InBios International, Inc.

