Global Defoamer Market Research Report 2018

In this report, the Global Defoamer market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Defoamer market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

This report studies the global Defoamer market status and forecast, categorizes the global Defoamer market size (value & volume) by manufacturers, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top manufacturers in North America, Europe, Japan, China and other regions (India, Southeast Asia, Central & South America, and Middle East & Africa).

A foam is a substance that is formed by trapping pockets of gas in a liquid or solid. A bath sponge and the head on a glass of beer are examples of foams. Antifoams are an effective remedy. A defoamer or an antifoaming agent is a chemical additive that reduces and hinders the formation of foam in industrial process liquids. Commonly used agents are insoluble oils, polydimethylsiloxanes and other silicones, certain alcohols, stearates and glycols. The additive is used to prevent formation of foam or is added to break a foam already formed.

The global Defoamer market is valued at xx million US$ in 2017 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 8.4% during 2018-2025.

The major manufacturers covered in this report

Dow Corning

Momentive

Wacker Chemie AG

Shin-Etsu Chemical

Bluestar Silicones

Evonik Industries

Kemira

Elementis Specialties

Air Products

Ashland

BASF

BYK Additives & Instruments

Basildon Chemicals

LEVACO

BRB International

Nanjing SIXIN

Geographically, this report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Other Regions (India, Southeast Asia, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa)

We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

Turkey

Rest of Middle East & Africa

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Oil Based Defoamers

Water Based Defoamers

Silicone Based Defoamers

EO/PO Based Defoamers

Other

On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including

Pulping & Papermaking

Oil & Gas

Paints & Coatings

Food & Beverages

Water & Waste Water

Pharmaceuticals

Textiles

Others

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze and study the global Defoamer capacity, production, value, consumption, status (2013-2017) and forecast (2018-2025);

Focuses on the key Defoamer manufacturers, to study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in future.

Focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Defoamer are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Key Stakeholders

Defoamer Manufacturers

Defoamer Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Defoamer Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

Available Customizations

With the given market data, QYResearch offers customizations according to the company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:

Regional and country-level analysis of the Defoamer market, by end-use.

Detailed analysis and profiles of additional market players.



