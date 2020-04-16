Global Deflectable Catheters Industry Research Report, Growth Trends and Competitive Analysis 2019-2025

In this report, the Global Deflectable Catheters market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Deflectable Catheters market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Deflectable catheters feature a tip that can be pulled into a defined curve. This is achieved by using a wire connected to a pull/anchor ring near the tip. Steering is achieved by manipulating one or more pull wires simultaneously.

Johnson & Johnson

Medtronic

Abbott

Boston Scientific

Biomerics

CathRx

Biotronik

BioCardia

OSYPKA

Market Segment by Product Type

Unidirectional Deflectable

Didirectional Deflectable

Multidirectional Deflectable

Market Segment by Application

Coronary Interventions

Electrophysiology

Diagnostics Imaging

Peripheral Interventions

Key Regions split in this report:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Central & South America

Brazil

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

GCC Countries

Egypt

South Africa

