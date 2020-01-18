Global Defense Logistics Market Analysis, Growth, Global Trends, Opportunity & Forecast 2019 to 2022

WiseGuyRerports.com Presents “Global Defense Logistics Market 2018-2022” New Document to its Studies Database

About Defense Logistics

Defense logistics involves planning, processing, and controlling the physical flow of essential goods from the origin to military bases or from one military base to another, in a cost-efficient way. In addition, it includes the storage and maintenance of both sensitive and non-sensitive military equipment.

Technavio’s analysts forecast the Global Defense Logistics Market to grow at a CAGR of 1.66% during the period 2018-2022.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA

Technavio’s report, Global Defense Logistics Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

• AECOM

• BAE Systems

• Crowley Maritime

• DynCorp International

• Lockheed Martin

Request For Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3107111-global-defense-logistics-market-2018-2022

Market driver

• Rising global military spending

• For a full, detailed list, view our report

Market challenge

• Threats due to supply chain complexities

• For a full, detailed list, view our report

Market trend

• Collaborative logistics approach

• For a full, detailed list, view our report

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

You can request one free hour of our analyst’s time when you purchase this market report. Details are provided within the report.

Complete Report Details @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3107111-global-defense-logistics-market-2018-2022

Table Of Contents:

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

PART 04: INTRODUCTION

• Market outline

PART 05: MARKET LANDSCAPE

• Market ecosystem

• Market characteristics

• Market segmentation analysis

PART 06: MARKET SIZING

• Market definition

• Market sizing 2017

• Market size and forecast 2017-2022

PART 07: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

• Bargaining power of buyers

• Bargaining power of suppliers

• Threat of new entrants

• Threat of substitutes

• Threat of rivalry

• Market condition

PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 09: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY SOLUTIONS

• Segmentation by solutions

• Comparison by solutions

• Military infrastructure – Market size and forecast 2017-2022

• Military logistics services – Market size and forecast 2017-2022

• Military FMS – Market size and forecast 2017-2022

• Market opportunity by solutions

PART 10: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

• Geographical segmentation

• Regional comparison

• Americas – Market size and forecast 2017-2022

• EMEA – Market size and forecast 2017-2022

• APAC – Market size and forecast 2017-2022

• Key leading countries

• Market opportunity

PART 11: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 12: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

• Market drivers

• Market challenges

PART 13: MARKET TRENDS

• Collaborative logistics approach

• Adoption of network-centric warfare communication infrastructure

• Vehicle management system for defense logistics players

PART 14: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

• Overview

• Landscape disruption

• Competitive scenario

PART 15: VENDOR ANALYSIS

• Vendors covered

• Vendor classification

• Market positioning of vendors

• AECOM

• BAE Systems

• Crowley Maritime

• DynCorp International

• Lockheed Martin

Continued…….

CONTACT US:

NORAH TRENT

Partner Relations & Marketing Manager

[email protected]

www.wiseguyreports.com

Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (US)

Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (UK)