Global Defense Counter-IED Systems market Business Strategies, Development Factors, Top Companies, Trends and Forecast 2025

Global Defense Counter-IED Systems market 2018-2025

A counter improvised explosive device (C-IED) is an essential piece of equipment in battlefield operations. Modern-day warfare has also emphasized the use of electronic jammers and detection systems to prevent and locate explosives hidden under the ground. The Americas contributed the largest share in the defense counter IED systems market with approximately 51% share of the overall market in 2015. However, this growth is expected to slow down a tad during the forecast period due to the decline in the budget and cut downs in the defense operations in major countries such as the US and Canada. End-users in the defense counter IED systems market are shifting their focus from quantity to quality, as well as emphasizing on cost-efficiency in the military operations. Therefore, maintaining a balance between cost and quality and at the same time providing an upgrade and retrofit solutions to meet modern military needs is becoming a challenge for manufacturers in this market.

Global Market Outline: Defense Counter-IED Systems Market

The global Defense Counter-IED Systems market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Defense Counter-IED Systems volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Defense Counter-IED Systems market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Defense Counter-IED Systems are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

The key players covered in this study

BAE Systems

General Dynamics

Lockheed Martin

Oshkosh Defense

Rheinmetall Defence

Boeing Defense

Defence Land Systems India (DLSI)

Elbit Systems

iRobot Corporation

Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd.

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Counter IED vehicles

Electronic countermeasures

Detection systems

Unmanned systems

Market segment by Application, split into

Battle tanks

Mine resistant

Light weight vehicles

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million US$) and volume (K MT). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Defense Counter-IED Systems market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Defense Counter-IED Systems status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Defense Counter-IED Systems development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Defense Counter-IED Systems Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Defense Counter-IED Systems Market Share by Application (2013-2025)

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Defense Counter-IED Systems Market Size

2.2 Defense Counter-IED Systems Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Defense Counter-IED Systems Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)

2.2.2 Defense Counter-IED Systems Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Defense Counter-IED Systems Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Defense Counter-IED Systems Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.2 Global Defense Counter-IED Systems Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.3 Global Defense Counter-IED Systems Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2 Defense Counter-IED Systems Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Defense Counter-IED Systems Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Defense Counter-IED Systems Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application

4.1 Global Defense Counter-IED Systems Market Size by Type (2013-2018)

4.2 Global Defense Counter-IED Systems Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

5 United States

5.1 United States Defense Counter-IED Systems Market Size (2013-2018)

5.2 Defense Counter-IED Systems Key Players in United States

5.3 United States Defense Counter-IED Systems Market Size by Type

5.4 United States Defense Counter-IED Systems Market Size by Application

6 Europe

6.1 Europe Defense Counter-IED Systems Market Size (2013-2018)

6.2 Defense Counter-IED Systems Key Players in Europe

6.3 Europe Defense Counter-IED Systems Market Size by Type

6.4 Europe Defense Counter-IED Systems Market Size by Application

7 China

7.1 China Defense Counter-IED Systems Market Size (2013-2018)

7.2 Defense Counter-IED Systems Key Players in China

7.3 China Defense Counter-IED Systems Market Size by Type

7.4 China Defense Counter-IED Systems Market Size by Application

8 Japan

8.1 Japan Defense Counter-IED Systems Market Size (2013-2018)

8.2 Defense Counter-IED Systems Key Players in Japan

8.3 Japan Defense Counter-IED Systems Market Size by Type

8.4 Japan Defense Counter-IED Systems Market Size by Application

9 Southeast Asia

9.1 Southeast Asia Defense Counter-IED Systems Market Size (2013-2018)

9.2 Defense Counter-IED Systems Key Players in Southeast Asia

9.3 Southeast Asia Defense Counter-IED Systems Market Size by Type

9.4 Southeast Asia Defense Counter-IED Systems Market Size by Application

10 India

10.1 India Defense Counter-IED Systems Market Size (2013-2018)

10.2 Defense Counter-IED Systems Key Players in India

10.3 India Defense Counter-IED Systems Market Size by Type

10.4 India Defense Counter-IED Systems Market Size by Application

11 Central & South America

11.1 Central & South America Defense Counter-IED Systems Market Size (2013-2018)

11.2 Defense Counter-IED Systems Key Players in Central & South America

11.3 Central & South America Defense Counter-IED Systems Market Size by Type

11.4 Central & South America Defense Counter-IED Systems Market Size by Application

12 International Players Profiles

13 Market Forecast 2018-2025

13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions

13.2 United States

13.3 Europe

13.4 China

13.5 Japan

13.6 Southeast Asia

13.7 India

13.8 Central & South America

13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2018-2025)

13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2018-2025)

14 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.1.2 Data Source

15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.1.2.2 Primary Sources

15.2 Disclaimer

15.3 Author Details

