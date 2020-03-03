Global Dedicated Outdoor Air System (DOAS) Market Status, Industry Players, Segmentation, Type and Forecast from 2019-2025

An up-to-date research report has been disclosed by Market Research Hub highlighting the title “Global Dedicated Outdoor Air System (DOAS) Market Insights, Forecast to 2025” which provides an outlook for current market value as well as the expected growth of Dedicated Outdoor Air System during 2019-2025. The report studies the casing heads market worldwide, especially in North America, China, Europe, Southeast Asia, Japan and India, with production, size, growth, revenue, consumption, import and export in these regions.

A dedicated outdoor air system (DOAS) is a type of heating, ventilation and air-conditioning (HVAC) system that consists of two parallel systems: a dedicated system for delivering outdoor air ventilation that handles both the latent and sensible loads of conditioning the ventilation air, and a parallel system to handle the (mostly sensible heat) loads generated by indoor/process sources and those that pass through the building enclosure.

The Dedicated Outdoor Air System (DOAS) market was valued at xx Million US$ in 2018 and is projected to reach xx Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Dedicated Outdoor Air System (DOAS).

This report presents the worldwide Dedicated Outdoor Air System (DOAS) market size (value, production and consumption), splits the breakdown (data status 2014-2019 and forecast to 2025), by manufacturers, region, type and application.

This study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Johnson Controls

United Technologies

Greenheck Fan Corporation

Daikin

Nortek

Ingersoll Rand

Mitsubishi Electric

LG Electronics

SEMCO

Samsung Electronics

Rupp Air Management Systems

Addison

Desert Aire LLC

Desiccant Rotors International, Inc. (DRI)

Ventacity Systems Inc

Dedicated Outdoor Air System (DOAS) Breakdown Data by Type

Cooling Capacity Less than 20 Ton

Cooling Capacity 2040 Ton

Cooling Capacity 4060 Ton

Cooling Capacity Greater than 60 Ton

Dedicated Outdoor Air System (DOAS) Breakdown Data by Application

Commercial

Residential

Industrial

Dedicated Outdoor Air System (DOAS) Production by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

Dedicated Outdoor Air System (DOAS) Consumption by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Dedicated Outdoor Air System (DOAS) Product

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Dedicated Outdoor Air System (DOAS) Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Cooling Capacity Less than 20 Ton

1.4.3 Cooling Capacity 2040 Ton

1.4.4 Cooling Capacity 4060 Ton

1.4.5 Cooling Capacity Greater than 60 Ton

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Dedicated Outdoor Air System (DOAS) Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Commercial

1.5.3 Residential

1.5.4 Industrial

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Dedicated Outdoor Air System (DOAS) Market Size

2.1.1 Global Dedicated Outdoor Air System (DOAS) Revenue 2014-2025

2.1.2 Global Dedicated Outdoor Air System (DOAS) Production 2014-2025

2.2 Dedicated Outdoor Air System (DOAS) Growth Rate (CAGR) 2019-2025

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

2.3.2 Key Dedicated Outdoor Air System (DOAS) Manufacturers

2.3.2.1 Dedicated Outdoor Air System (DOAS) Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

2.3.2.2 Manufacturers Dedicated Outdoor Air System (DOAS) Product Offered

2.3.2.3 Date of Manufacturers Enter into Dedicated Outdoor Air System (DOAS) Market

2.4 Key Trends for Dedicated Outdoor Air System (DOAS) Markets & Products

3 Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1 Dedicated Outdoor Air System (DOAS) Production by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Dedicated Outdoor Air System (DOAS) Production by Manufacturers

3.1.2 Dedicated Outdoor Air System (DOAS) Production Market Share by Manufacturers

3.2 Dedicated Outdoor Air System (DOAS) Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Dedicated Outdoor Air System (DOAS) Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.2.2 Dedicated Outdoor Air System (DOAS) Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.3 Dedicated Outdoor Air System (DOAS) Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

