Global Decoy Flares Market 2019 Share, Size, Global Trend, Market Analysis and Forecast to 2023

WiseGuyRerports.com Presents “Global Decoy Flares Market 2018-2022” New Document to its Studies Database

About Decoy Flares

Infrared (IR)-decoy flares, also known as decoy flares, serve to counter IR-guided surface-to-air missiles or air-to-air missiles and can be expelled from the craft according to an anticipated threat in defined sequences.

Technavio’s analysts forecast the global decoy flares market to grow at a CAGR of 5.32% during the period 2018-2022.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global decoy flares market for 2018-2022. To calculate the market size, the report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA

Technavio’s report, Global Decoy Flares Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Request Free Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3156030-global-decoy-flares-market-2018-2022

Key vendors

• Chemring Group

• Esterline Technologies

• IMI Systems

• MBDA

Market driver

• Increase in aircraft deliveries

• For a full, detailed list, view our report

Market challenge

• Environmental and safety concerns pertaining to decoy flare production

• For a full, detailed list, view our report

Market trend

• Growing development of missile jamming decoys

• For a full, detailed list, view our report

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

You can request one free hour of our analyst’s time when you purchase this market report. Details are provided within the report.

Complete Report Details @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3156030-global-decoy-flares-market-2018-2022

Table Of Contents:

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

PART 04: INTRODUCTION

• Market outline

PART 05: MARKET LANDSCAPE

• Market ecosystem

• Market characteristics

• Market segmentation analysis

PART 06: MARKET SIZING

• Market definition

• Market sizing 2017

• Market size and forecast 2017-2022

PART 07: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

• Bargaining power of buyers

• Bargaining power of suppliers

• Threat of new entrants

• Threat of substitutes

• Threat of rivalry

• Market condition

PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION

• Segmentation by application

• Comparison by application

• Aircraft – Market size and forecast 2017-2022

• Rotorcraft – Market size and forecast 2017-2022

• Market opportunity by application

PART 09: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 10: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

• Geographical segmentation

• Regional comparison

• Americas – Market size and forecast 2017-2022

• EMEA – Market size and forecast 2017-2022

• APAC – Market size and forecast 2017-2022

• Market opportunity

PART 11: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 12: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

• Market drivers

• Market challenges

PART 13: MARKET TRENDS

• Growing development of missile jamming decoys

• Unmanned military aircraft gaining prominence

• Increasing preference for indigenization of military aircraft platform

PART 14: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

• Overview

• Landscape disruption

PART 15: VENDOR ANALYSIS

• Vendors covered

• Vendor classification

• Market positioning of vendors

• Chemring Group

• Esterline Technologies

• IMI Systems

• MBDA

PART 16: APPENDIX

Continued…….

CONTACT US:

NORAH TRENT

Partner Relations & Marketing Manager

[email protected]

www.wiseguyreports.com

Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (US)

Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (UK)