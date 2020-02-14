Global Decorative Paints Market with Outlook, Research, Trends and Forecast to 2025

Researchmoz added Most up-to-date research on “Global Decorative Paints Market Research Report 2019” to its huge collection of research reports.

Decorative or architectural Paints are the paints and finishes that are used on residential and commercial buildings. They are basically employed to decorate rooms by adding colors and make them look fresh and attractive. They also serve as protecting agents from UV radiation, bacteria, corrosion, and moisture.

Asia Pacific occupies a substantial share in global decorative paints & coatings market due to the presence of numerous developing countries such as China, India, Vietnam and Bangladesh, which have been investing largely in construction sector. Despite funding gaps in Indonesia, Vietnam and Philippines the nonresidential construction industry is expected to grow at a faster pace owing to the government projects such as sea ports, transport and power. Asia Pacific is followed by the Americas, wherein Brazil, Argentina and Mexico drive the demand for decorative paints & coatings in both the residential and the commercial housing sectors.

The following manufacturers are covered:

AkzoNobel

PPG Industries

Nippon Paint

The Sherwin-Williams Company

BASF

DOW

Arkema

Asian Paints

Kansai Paints

Dulux

Caparol

3M

MASCO

SK Kaken

KCC Corporation

DAI NIPPON TORYO

Fujikura Kasei

Brillux

Benjamin Moore

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Solvent-based

Water-based

Segment by Application

Non-residential Constructions

Residential Construction

