Global DC-AC inverter Market Share, Growth Rate, Analysis by Rating Type, and Forecast Till 2023

A newly compiled business intelligent report, titled “Global DC-AC inverter Market” has been publicized to the vast archive of Market Research Hub (MRH) online repository. The study revolves around the analysis of DC-AC inverter Market, covering key industry developments and market opportunity map during the mentioned forecast period. This report further conveys quantitative & qualitative analysis on the concerned market, providing a 360 view on current and future market prospects. As the report proceeds, information regarding the prominent trends as well as opportunities in the key geographical segments have also been explained, thus enabling companies to be able to make region-specific strategies for gaining competitive lead.

A comprehensive research report created through extensive primary research (inputs from industry experts, companies, stakeholders) and secondary research, the report aims to present the analysis of Global DC-AC Inverter Market. The report analyses the DC-AC Inverter Market By Application Type (Power Backups, Solar PVs), By Ratings Type (<5KW, 5KW-1MW, >1MW), By Output Waveform Type (Sine wave, Square Wave, Modified Sine wave) and By Phase Output Type (Single Phase, Three Phase). The report on DC-AC Inverter Market has been analysed By Region (Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East Africa) and By Country (United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Rest of Americas, Germany, France, Italy, United Kingdom, Rest of Europe, China, Japan, India, Rest of APAC, Middle east, Africa and Rest of M.E.A). The report assesses the DC-AC Inverter Market for the historical period of 2013-2017 and the forecast period of 2018-2023.

Global DC-AC inverter market is expected to grow mainly due to growing demand of electricity in developing countries. Additionally, the developed countries are switching to renewable source of energy as a backup power source, leading to the demand of solar inverters for various purposes.

According to Azoth Analytics research report “Global DC-AC Inverter Market – By Application (Power Backups, Solar PVs) , By Rating Type (< 5KW, 5KW-1MW, > 1MW), By Waveform Output (Sine, Square, Modified Sine), By Phase Output (Single Phase, Three Phase), By Region, By Country (2018 Edition): Opportunities and Forecast (2013-2023)” Global DCE-AC inverter market is projected to display growth represented by a CAGR of over 5.52% during 2018 – 2023, primarily driven by growing industrialization and trend of using renewable energy for the generation of electricity. Leading DC-AC inverters manufacturing companies are developing power optimizing solutions for energy saving purposes which might help the inverter market to expand in forecasted period. There is a tremendous increase in the Global PV installed capacity net addition and thus the demand for the solar inverters is expected to increase from various sectors.

The report titled “Global DC-AC Inverter Market – By Application (Power Backups, Solar PVs) , By Rating Type (< 5KW, 5KW-1MW, > 1MW), By Waveform Output (Sine, Square, Modified Sine), By Phase Output (Single Phase, Three Phase), By Region, By Country (2018 Edition): Opportunities and Forecast (2013-2023)” has covered and analysed the potential of global DC-AC inverter Market and provides statistics and information on market size, shares and growth factors. The report intends to provide cutting-edge market intelligence and help decision makers take sound investment evaluation.

Scope of the Report

Global DC-AC Inverter Market (Actual Period: 2017, Forecast Period: 2018-2023)

• DC-AC Inverter Market – Size, Growth, Forecast

• By Application Type – Power Backup, Solar PVs

• By Rating Type – Less Than 5KW, Between 5KW to 1MW, More than 1MW

• By Output Waveform Type – Sine wave, Square Wave, Modified Sine wave

• By Phase output Type – Single Phase, Three Phase

Regional Markets – Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Africa (Actual Period: 2017, Forecast Period: 2018-2023)

DC-AC Inverter Market – Size, Growth, Forecast

• By Application Type – Power Backup, Solar PVs

• By Rating Type – Less Than 5KW, Between 5KW to 1MW, More than 1MW

• By Output Waveform Type – Sine wave, Square Wave, Modified Sine wave

• By Phase output Type – Single Phase, Three Phase

Country Analysis – US, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Rest of Americas, Germany, France, Italy, UK, Rest of Europe, China, Japan, India (Actual Period: 2017, Forecast Period: 2018-2023)

DC-AC Inverter Market – Size, Growth, Forecast

• By Application Type – Power Backup, Solar PVs

• By Rating Type – Less Than 5KW, Between 5KW to 1MW, More than 1MW

• By Output Waveform Type – Sine wave, Square Wave, Modified Sine wave

• By Phase output Type – Single Phase, Three Phase

Research Methodology

Executive Summary

Strategic Recommendations

4. Product Overview

5. Market Dynamics

5.1 Market Trends

5.2 Market Drivers

5.3 Market Challenges

Competitive Landscape

6.1 Product Benchmarking

6.2 Porter’s Five Force Analysis

6.3 SWOT Analysis

6.4 Market Share of Global Solar Inverters Players

7. Global DC-AC Inverter Market: An Analysis

7.1 Global DC-AC Inverter Market Size- By Value (2013-2017)

7.2 Global DC-AC Inverter Market Size- By Value (2018-2023)

7.3 Global Photo voltaic Inverters Statistics

7.4 Global DC-AC Inverter Market: By Application Type (Power Back Ups, Solar PVs), By Value (2013-2023)

7.4.1 Global DC-AC Inverter Market : By Application Type Market Share(%) (Year 2017 & 2023)

7.5 Global DC-AC Inverter Market: By Rating Type (<5KW, 5KW-1MW, >1MW), By Value (2013-2023)

7.5.1 Global DC-AC Inverter Market: : By Rating Type Market Share(%) (Year 2017 & 2023)

7.6 Global DC-AC Inverter Market: By Output waveform Type (Sine wave, Square wave, Modified sine wave), By Value (2013-2023)

7.6.1 Global DC-AC Inverter Market: By Output waveform Type Market Share (%) (Year 2017 & 2023)

7.7 Global DC-AC Inverter Market: By Phase output Type (Single phase, Three Phase), By Value (2013-2023)

7.7.1 Global DC-AC Inverter Market: By Phase output Type Market Share (%) (Year 2017 & 2023)

7.8 Global DC-AC Inverter Market: By Regional Analysis

7.8.1 Global DC-AC Inverter Market: By Regional Market Share (%) (Year 2017 & 2023)

