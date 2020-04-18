In this report, the Global DBC Ceramic Substrate Market Professional Survey Report 2019 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global DBC Ceramic Substrate Market Professional Survey Report 2019 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
The global DBC Ceramic Substrate market is valued at USD 170 million in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 351 million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 10.3% between 2019 and 2025.
This report focuses on DBC Ceramic Substrate volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall DBC Ceramic Substrate market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect.
Regionally, this report categorizes the production, apparent consumption, export and import of DBC Ceramic Substrate in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Korea and other regions.
For the manufacturers covered, this report analyzes the DBC Ceramic Substrate manufacturing sites, capacity, production, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each company.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Rogers/Curamik (Germany)
KCC (Korea)
Ferrotec(Shanghai Shenhe Thermo-Magnetics Electronics) (China)
Heraeus Electronics (Germany)
Tong Hsing (Taiwan)
Remtec (US)
Stellar Industries Corp (US)
Nanjing Zhongjiang New Material Science & Technology (China)
Zibo Linzi Yinhe High-Tech Development (China)
NGK Electronics Devices (Japan)
IXYS (Germany Division)
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Korea
Taiwan
Segment by Type:
AlN DBC Ceramic Substrate
Al2O3 DBC Ceramic Substrate
Segment by Application:
Power Electronics
Automotive
Home Appliances and CPV
Aerospace and Others
