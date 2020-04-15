Global Daylight Fluorescent Pigments Market Professional Survey Report 2018

In this report, the Global Daylight Fluorescent Pigments market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Daylight Fluorescent Pigments market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

This report studies the global Daylight Fluorescent Pigments market status and forecast, categorizes the global Daylight Fluorescent Pigments market size (value & volume) by manufacturers, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top manufacturers in North America, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia and other regions (Central & South America, and Middle East & Africa).

Daylight fluorescent pigments are luminescent materials that require no artificially generated energy to reflect colored light and to give off fluorescent light. Fluorescent pigments are composed of dyed organic polymers that are formulated to be solvents for the fluorescence dyestuff. In contrast to ordinary colors, light emitted from a fluorescent color adds to the light returned by simple reflection to give the glow characteristic of daylight-fluorescent materials.

The migration of the Daylight Fluorescent Pigments business to Asia, particularly China and India, continues. Since the mid-1990s, production in China and India has rapidly increased; China is now the world’s largest consumer of Daylight Fluorescent Pigments. Additional medium-tier to higher-value Daylight Fluorescent Pigments also migrates to China from North America, Europe and Japan. Production in Europe, USA and Japan continues on a downward trend as the market has become globalized and gross margins have been squeezed.

To Daylight Fluorescent Pigments global application, in 2016, paints & coatings industry account for 25% of demand, printing inks industry about 52%, plastics industry about 19% and other industries such as cosmetics for the remainder. The printing market for publication of newsprint and periodicals has fallen as a result of competition from the internet, but demand for printing inks for packaging remains strong.

Stricter environmental mandates are impacting the availability of some key ingredients. In the aftermath of the recent financial crisis, suppliers are cautious about adding capacity, and they continue to closely manage their inventory, which leaves customers vulnerable to potential stock outs in the event of supply problems or a spike in demand.

Although Daylight Fluorescent Pigments brings a lot of opportunities, the study group recommends the new entrants just having money but without technical advantage and upstream and downstream support do not to enter into this field.

The global Daylight Fluorescent Pigments market is valued at 220 million US$ in 2017 and will reach 440 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 10.0% during 2018-2025.

Geographically, this report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering

North America

Europe

China

Japan

India

Southeast Asia

Other regions (Central & South America, Middle East & Africa)

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Thermoset Type

Thermoplastic Type

Other (Aqueous Dispersions, etc)

By Application, the market can be split into

Paints & Coatings Industry

Printing Inks Industry

Plastics Industry

Other

