Global Data Quality Management Market Outlook 2019 – Growth Drivers, Opportunities, Key Players – Information, Talend, Microsoft, Syncsort, IBM, Pitney Bowes, Informatica, Oracle, SAP, SAS Institute, Experian

Summary:

A new market study, titled “Discover Global Data Quality Management Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges” has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

Introduction

In the past years, data quality management has become a key concern for big companies in various activities such as data integration, customer relationship management, and regulatory requirements etc. Many organizations are extracting data from various sources and using it for multiple purposes. Data quality management is difficult as well as crucially important. Ensuring the quality of data has become very difficult when it integrates data from multiple sources. Data quality management tools are linked to data cleansing tools such as data cleansing, data profiling, data monitoring etc. that helps in eliminating inconsistent data. Many organizations have started using this automated data cleansing and profiling tools that help in eliminating unusable data that is created from human data entry error.

Real-time data standardization helps in increasing adoption of data analytics. This factor resulted in the huge growth of data quality management market.

In 2018, the global Data Quality Management market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Data Quality Management status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Data Quality Management development in United States, Europe and China.

@Get Sample Report at https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3663638-global-data-quality-management-market-size-status-and-forecast-2019-2025

The key players covered in this study

Information

Talend

Microsoft

Syncsort

IBM

Pitney Bowes

Informatica

Oracle

SAP

SAS Institute

Experian

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

On-Premises

SaaS

Market segment by Application, split into

BFSI

Healthcare

Retail

Telecommunication

Government

Transportation & logistics

Education

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Data Quality Management status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Data Quality Management development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Data Quality Management are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Data Quality Management Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.4.2 On-Premises

1.4.3 SaaS

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Data Quality Management Market Share by Application (2014-2025)

1.5.2 BFSI

1.5.3 Healthcare

1.5.4 Retail

1.5.5 Telecommunication

1.5.6 Government

1.5.7 Transportation & logistics

1.5.8 Education

1.5.9 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Data Quality Management Market Size

2.2 Data Quality Management Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Data Quality Management Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)

2.2.2 Data Quality Management Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Data Quality Management Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Data Quality Management Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2018)

3.1.2 Global Data Quality Management Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2018)

3.1.3 Global Data Quality Management Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2 Data Quality Management Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Data Quality Management Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Data Quality Management Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application

4.1 Global Data Quality Management Market Size by Type (2014-2019)

4.2 Global Data Quality Management Market Size by Application (2014-2019)

5 United States

5.1 United States Data Quality Management Market Size (2014-2019)

5.2 Data Quality Management Key Players in United States

5.3 United States Data Quality Management Market Size by Type

5.4 United States Data Quality Management Market Size by Application

6 Europe

6.1 Europe Data Quality Management Market Size (2014-2019)

6.2 Data Quality Management Key Players in Europe

6.3 Europe Data Quality Management Market Size by Type

6.4 Europe Data Quality Management Market Size by Application

7 China

7.1 China Data Quality Management Market Size (2014-2019)

7.2 Data Quality Management Key Players in China

7.3 China Data Quality Management Market Size by Type

7.4 China Data Quality Management Market Size by Application

8 Japan

8.1 Japan Data Quality Management Market Size (2014-2019)

8.2 Data Quality Management Key Players in Japan

8.3 Japan Data Quality Management Market Size by Type

8.4 Japan Data Quality Management Market Size by Application

Continue…

Paid PR Portal Link:

http://heraldkeeper.com/news/global-data-quality-management-market-outlook-2019-growth-drivers-opportunities-key-players-information-talend-microsoft-syncsort-ibm-pitney-bowes-informatica-oracle-sap-219071.html

About Us:

Wise Guy Reports is part of the Wise Guy Research Consultants Pvt. Ltd. and offers premium progressive statistical surveying, market research reports, analysis & forecast data for industries and governments around the globe.

Contact Us:

NORAH TRENT

[email protected]

Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (US)

Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (UK)