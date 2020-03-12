http://www.abnewswire.com/pressreleases/global-data-management-platforms-market-drivers-trends-and-opportunities-forecast-2025_360679.html

Today’s connected devices are creating valuable data for business decision making. To reach the right customers in the right place, the companies are moving towards the data driven enterprise applications. Basically, data management platforms are software applications that houses audience and campaign data. It’s a piece of software that sucks up, sorts and houses information, and spits it out in a way that’s useful for marketers, publishers and other businesses. In parallel, the global adoption of the Internet based technologies by several individual and enterprises is surging the growth of data management platforms market. However, the growth of the second party data sub-segment can be attributed to the growth of data driven technologies and quantitative growth of connected devices across the globe. It has been observed that the demand of data driven technologies is increasing very fast. The companies are adopting data driven technologies for decision making. Owning to these factors, the second part data sub-segment is projected to register a double-digit market growth for the global data management platforms market. In addition, the third party data sub-segment is expected to register a high Y-o-Y growth rate during the forecast. In 2018, the global Data Management Platforms market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025. This report focuses on the global Data Management Platforms status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Data Management Platforms development in United States, Europe and China.Oracle Adobe Systems Neustar Rocket Fuel Turn KBM Cxense Lotame Solutions Krux Digital EXelateCloud-Based On-PremisePrivate CommercialUnited States Europe China Japan Southeast Asia India Central & South AmericaTo analyze global Data Management Platforms status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. To present the Data Management Platforms development in United States, Europe and China. To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies. To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.History Year: 2014-2018 Base Year: 2018 Estimated Year: 2019 Forecast Year 2019 to 2025For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered4.1 Global Data Management Platforms Market Size by Type (2014-2019) 4.2 Global Data Management Platforms Market Size by Application (2014-2019)5.1 United States Data Management Platforms Market Size (2014-2019) 5.2 Data Management Platforms Key Players in United States 5.3 United States Data Management Platforms Market Size by Type 5.4 United States Data Management Platforms Market Size by Application6.1 Europe Data Management Platforms Market Size (2014-2019) 6.2 Data Management Platforms Key Players in Europe 6.3 Europe Data Management Platforms Market Size by Type 6.4 Europe Data Management Platforms Market Size by Application7.1 China Data Management Platforms Market Size (2014-2019) 7.2 Data Management Platforms Key Players in China 7.3 China Data Management Platforms Market Size by Type 7.4 China Data Management Platforms Market Size by Application8.1 Japan Data Management Platforms Market Size (2014-2019) 8.2 Data Management Platforms Key Players in Japan 8.3 Japan Data Management Platforms Market Size by Type 8.4 Japan Data Management Platforms Market Size by Application9.1 Southeast Asia Data Management Platforms Market Size (2014-2019) 9.2 Data Management Platforms Key Players in Southeast Asia 9.3 Southeast Asia Data Management Platforms Market Size by Type 9.4 Southeast Asia Data Management Platforms Market Size by Application10.1 India Data Management Platforms Market Size (2014-2019) 10.2 Data Management Platforms Key Players in India 10.3 India Data Management Platforms Market Size by Type 10.4 India Data Management Platforms Market Size by Application Media ContactNorah Trent+1 646 845 9349, +44 208 133 9349PuneMaharashtraIndia