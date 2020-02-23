Global data fabric market is expected to reach USD 3,122.84 million by 2025 from USD 617.30 million in 2017, at a CAGR of 25.1% in the forecast period 2018 to 2025

The major factors contributing to the growth of the market includes factors such as increasing volume and variety of business data. On the other hand, lack of integration with legacy systems may hinder the growth of the market

The key market players for global data fabric Market are listed below;

Denodo Technologies,

Global IDs,

Informatica,

Syncsort,

K2VIEW,

NetApp Inc.,

IBM Corporation,

Oracle,

SAP SE,

Software AG,

Splunk Inc.,

Talend, VMware, Inc.

Teradata among others.

The market is further segmented into;

Component,

Type,

Application,

Deployment model,

Organization Size

Vertical

Geography

The global data fabric market is segmented on of, component, type, deployment model, application and organization size, vertical and geography. The report provides data for 2016 to 2025, 2017 being the current year while 2018 to 2025 is the forecast period for the report.

The global data fabric market is segmented based on component into two notable segments; software, services. The services segment is sub segmented into managed services and professional services which is further sub segmented into consulting services, support and maintenance and education and training The Data fabric market is dominated by service with 75.9% market share in 2018, and is expected to reach 2419.42 million by 2025 growing and USD 466.85 million in 2017 is growing at a CAGR of 25.5% in the forecast period.

The global data fabric market is segmented based on type into two notable segments; disk-based data fabric and in-memory based data fabric. The data fabric market is dominated by disk-based data fabric with 58.3% market share in 2018, and is expected to reach USD 1735.08 million by 2025 growing from USD 362.52 million in 2017 is growing at a CAGR of 24.2% in the forecast period. However, In-memory based data fabric segment is expected to reach USD 1387.76 by 2025, with the highest CAGR of 26.3% in the forecast period 2018 to 2025

The global data fabric market is segmented based on application into six notable segments; fraud detection and security management, governance, risk, and compliance management, customer experience management, sales and marketing management, business process management and others. The data fabric market is dominated by fraud detection and security management with 40.4% market share in 2018, and is expected to reach USD 1346.96 million by 2025 growing from USD 246.87 million in 2017 is growing at a CAGR of 26.3% in the forecast period.

The global data fabric market is segmented based on deployment model into three notable segments; on-premises, on-demand and others. The data fabric market is dominated by on-premises with 57.1% market share in 2018, and is expected to reach USD 1650.60 million by 2025 growing and USD 356.34 million in 2017 is growing at a CAGR of 23.7% in the forecast period. However, on-demand segment is expected to reach 1,472.24 by 2025, with the highest CAGR of 26.8% in the forecast period 2018 to 2025.

The global data fabric market is segmented based on organization size into four notable segments; large enterprises, small-sized enterprises, medium-sized enterprises and others. The data fabric market is dominated by large enterprises with 81.8% market share in 2018, and is expected to reach USD 2598.37 million by 2025 growing and USD 503.88 million in 2017 is growing at a CAGR of 25.4% in the forecast period.

The global data fabric market is segmented based on vertical into nine notable segments; banking, financial services, and insurance, telecommunications and IT, retail and ecommerce, healthcare and life sciences, manufacturing, government, energy and utilities, media and entertainment and others. The data fabric market is dominated by banking, financial services and insurance with 27.2% market share in 2018, and is expected to reach USD 866.74 million by 2025 growing and USD 167.15 million in 2017 growing at a CAGR of 25.5% in the forecast period. However, manufacturing segment is expected to reach 352.85 by 2025, with the highest CAGR of 27.2% in the forecast period 2018 to 2025.

Based on geography, the market is segmented into 5 geographical regions, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East and Africa. The geographical regions are further segmented into 24 major countries such as U.S. Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, U.K., Belgium, Switzerland, Belgium, Turkey, Japan, China, Singapore, Brazil, India, Russia, South Africa and many others.

Based on geography, the global data fabric market is segmented into geographical regions, such as,

North- America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global data fabric market for 2018-2025. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of the web conferencing and unified communication and collaboration (UC&C) and video conferencing, secondary resources and doing in-depth company share analysis of major 10 players in the market.

