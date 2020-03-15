Global Data Centre Rack Market Growth Analysis By Size, Share, News, Demand, Opportunity During 2016-2022

Data centers need secure facilities because of the sensitive data they hold. The basic blocks of a data center are the racks used and organizations design their server room around them. Organizations need to be clear about the rack frame and unit in order to optimize the space of the data center. They can also plan about the cabling, power and cooling system effectively. With the advancements in the rack security measures, organizations can rent out the data center space and reduce the operating costs. Constant advancements in the rack market make it more diverse providing a lot of options to the organizations.

End-user

The prime users of this rack market are the organizations with data centers. They utilize the advancements in the rack technology to optimize the overall efficiency of the data center.

Market Dynamics

Building of new data centers and upgrading the current ones are one of the prime drivers of this market. The advancements in providing rack level security really have an impact on this market. Building private racks with biometric and cam security and renting them out to reduce the maintenance costs also contribute to the rack market growth. Other advancements such as provision for cooling, cable and power management also contribute to the market. The technical and operational advancements provided by some of the key players in this market improve the efficiency of the data center and this alone drives the organizations towards the key players in the market. Low awareness of the type of solutions provided hampers the growth of this market.

Market Segmentation

The market is segmented based on the size of the data center (small, medium, large), type of frame design used (Open, closed and customized), rack unit (36U, 42U, 45U and 48U), type of services provided (Managed security services, Security Consulting, Professional services).

Regional/Geographic Analysis

North America dominates the rack market and occupies a major chunk of this market. The prime reason is the number of data centers. It is followed by Europe. The trend of this market in the economic development countries of Asia Pacific region is in a positive way due to the increase in awareness of data security paving way for construction of new data centers.

Opportunities

The market also throws up several opportunities when there is an up gradation of the data center or a new data center is getting built. The opportunities are created by the players in the market by showing advancements in providing rack level security and other operational advancements such as cooling and cable management. Entry of new players in to the market is really difficult owing to the high fixed costs.

Download and Get Sample PDF File of this Strategic Report :

https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10065158

Key Players

Some of the major players in the market include Dell, Eaton Corporation, Fujitsu, Hewlett-Packard, Rittal Corporation and Sharkrack.

Report Contents Regional Analysis Report Highlights

Global Market segments

Global Market Drivers, Restraints and Opportunities

Global Market Size & Forecast 2016 to 2022

Supply & Demand Value Chain

Global Market – Current Trends

Competition & Major Companies

Technology and R&D Status

Porters Five Force Analysis

Strategic and Critical Success Factor Analysis of Key Players

North America

US and Canada

Latin America

Mexico, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of Latin America

Western Europe

EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, U.K.)

Nordic Countries (Denmark, Finland, Norway, and Sweden)

Benelux (Belgium, The Netherlands, and Luxembourg)

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Russia

Poland

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia and New Zealand

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

GCC countries (Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Bahrain, UAE and Kuwait)

South Africa

North Africa

Rest of Middle East and Africa

This report is an elaborate aggregation of primary inputs from industry experts and participants across the supply chain. It provides details on market segmentation which is derived from several product mapping exercises, macroeconomic parameters and other qualitative and quantitative insights. The impact of all such factors is delivered across multiple market segments and geographies.

Detailed Historical Overview (Market Origins, Product Launch Timeline, etc.)

Consumer and Pricing Analysis

Market dynamics of the industry

Market Segmentation

Estimated Market Sizing in terms of volume and value

Recent trends in market and impact

Research Status and Technology Overview

Extensive Industry Structure Coverage

About Kenneth Research:

Kenneth Research provides market research reports to different individuals, industries, associations and organizations with an aim of helping them to take prominent decisions. Our research library comprises of more than 10,000 research reports provided by more than 15 market research publishers across different industries. Our collection of market research solutions covers both macro level as well as micro level categories with relevant and suitable market research titles. As a global market research reselling firm, Kenneth Research provides significant analysis on various markets with pure business intelligence and consulting services on different industries across the globe. In addition to that, our internal research team always keep a track on the international and domestic market for any economic changes impacting the products’ demand, growth and opportunities for new and existing players.

Contact Us

Kenneth Research

Email: [email protected]

Phone: +1 313 462 0609