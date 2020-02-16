Global Data Center Networking Market 2019 – Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Strategies and Forecast To 2025

The data center networking vendors are focusing on delivering best-in-class dynamic network infrastructure that can help to consolidate applications and servers and virtualizes its system resources along with improving overall performance, availability, and energy efficiency, thereby providing a more flexible and dynamic Information Technology (IT) infrastructure. Today’s data center networking infrastructure solution is based on open standards. It optimizes performance and enables consolidation which in turn increases network scalability and resiliency, simplifies operations and streamlines management along with lowering the Total Cost of Ownership (TCO). This solution also automates the network infrastructure management, making existing infrastructure easily adaptable and flexible, especially for cloud service providers, for third party application deployments.
In 2018, the global Data Center Networking market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 10.8% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Data Center Networking status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Data Center Networking development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Alcatel-Lucent
Brocade
Cisco
Dell
EMC
Extreme Networks
Equinix
Fujitsu
Hewlett Packard (HP)
Hitachi Data Systems
IBM
Intel
Juniper Networks
Microsoft
NEC
Vmware
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Type I
Type II
Market segment by Application, split into
Enterprises
Cloud Service Providers
Telecommunication Service Providers
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Data Center Networking status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Data Center Networking development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
