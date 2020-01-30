Global Data Acquisition (DAQ) Market 2019, Statistics & Detailed Segmentation by Manufacturers : Cisco, Adobe

Qyresearchreports include new market research report “Global Data Acquisition (DAQ) Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025” to its huge collection of research reports.

The report presents a thorough overview of the current state of the global Data Acquisition (DAQ) market. The report analyzes the overall growth of the global Data Acquisition (DAQ) market and examines the industry chain in details, analyzing the past, present, and the potential future growth prospects of the market.

In todays world, increasing industrial automation and rise in demand for real time data analysis leads to adoption of data acquisition systems in enterprises. Data acquisition system is an integration of devices used to collect information by measuring an electrical and physical phenomenon with a computer. A data acquisition system consists of hardware components including sensors and a computer with a programmable software. The hardware component in a DAQ acts as an interface between signal and a PC. DAQ systems collect data from instruments and sensors attached to devices in various industrial sites and transmit that data to a central site for monitoring and controlling purpose.

Factors such as growing industrial automation requirements, increasing investments in infrastructure and renewable energy power plants are the factors driving the growth of data acquisition (DAQ) market. Moreover, increasing data monitoring requirements globally and increasing demand of the equipment for strategic decision-making in enterprise is resulting into the growth of data acquisition (DAQ) market.

In 2018, the global Data Acquisition (DAQ) market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Data Acquisition (DAQ) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Data Acquisition (DAQ) development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Siemens

Honeywell International

Schneider Electric

ABB

Emerson

Rockwell Automation

HBM

Adwin

Alstom

General Electric

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Hardware

Software

Market segment by Application, split into

Oil & Gas

Power Generation

Manufacturing

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

