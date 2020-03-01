Global Dairy Whitener Market Revenue Growth Predicted by 2017 to 2022

The purpose of this rich study presented by FactMR is to elaborate the various market projections impacting the global dairy whitener market during the period until 2028. This assessment delivers high-end statistics concerning market size (US$ 12 Billion by the end of 2022), Y-o-Y growth and revenue share linked to different geographies and segmentation types. Readers can acquire precise insights about growth trends along with opportunities that are expected to reshape the overall structure of the dairy whitener market during the forecast period.

As per a recently presented report by Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) Intergovernmental Group (IGG), the global consumption of tea, particularly in China, India, and other emerging economies is anticipated to rise over the next decade, thereby creating more income opportunities for tea-producing nations. FactMR foresees this global trend to expand the demand for tea whiteners- both dairy and non-dairy in the coming years. Increasing awareness about the anti-inflammatory and weight-loss benefits of tea and the health risks associated with carbonated drinks and sweetened juices, will result in a notable consumption of dairy whiteners with tea.

Growing preference for other beverage alternatives, containing lesser dairy content, is projected to impact the dairy whitener marketsignificantly, resulting in a sluggish consumption in United States and Europe. Increasing market share of other beverages like coffee and bottle water, as a result of increased public health consciousness, coupled with the ‘lactose-intolerance’ factor is resulting in a decline in consumption levels. However, manufacturers of dairy whiteners could reverse the declining curve in Western countries with new product innovations including organic and specialty variants.

Improved shelf-life, ease of handling, and ready-to-consume formats of dairy whiteners are key factors driving the consumption. Moreover, increasing demand for enhanced milk protein and fat content, is projected to present innovation opportunities to manufacturers of dairy whiteners and develop technologies for new products. Manufacturers have been exploring the ‘ultrafiltration’ technique using buffalo milk to produce protein-rich, medium-fat dairy whiteners for enhanced texture and organoleptic quality.

Powdered or dried milk have been gaining prominence among consumers owing to its low sugar and moisture content. Moreover, unhealthy additives including palm oil, hydrogenated oils, and Carrageenan emulsifier present in dairy whiteners will result in sluggish product adoption. Most importantly, powdered milk have found acceptance in infant foods by virtue of its nutritional profile. Nutrients added to infant formulas to enrich it with iron, calcium and vitamins is anticipated to drive the fortified commercial powdered or formula milk.

Considering the changing landscape of the global dairy products market, largely owing to the imposition of retaliatory tariffs, has led to a shift in the market strategies adopted by key players in the global dairy whitener market. For Danone, a leading player in the global dairy whitener market, product innovation will remain the key driver to continually adapt to consumers’ need. Moreover, Danone is strategically moving towards plant-based foods and drinks to cater to the wide choices of consumers looking to broaden their protein sources and overall dietary preferences.

Arla Food, a farmer-owned dairy cooperative, is likely to invest nearly 527 Billion Euros for its sustained growth and cater to the growing demand for dairy. The investment plan would also take care of the company’s key categories and geographic expansion, majorly targeted in strategic markets including United States, Middle East and North Africa, Sub-Saharan Africa, and China and Southeast Asia. Nestlé, Inner Mongolia Yili Industrial Group Co., Ltd, Morinaga Milk Industry Co., Ltd., Britannia Industries Limited, HATSUN AGRO PRODUCT LTD, and Schreiber Foods Inc are some more top companies included in the report on global dairy whitener market.

