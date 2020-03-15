Global Dairy Herd Feeding Management Market Drivers, Trends and Opportunities 2019

Chemicals were made and used throughout the historical period, but the birth of heavy chemical industry which includes the production of a chemical in large quantities for a variety of uses concurred with the beginnings of the industrial revolution. The chemical industry comprises the companies that are into producing industrial chemicals by converting raw materials such as oil, natural gas, air, water, metals, and minerals into more than a thousand different products. The chemical industry has been a core part of the global economic landscape for many centuries.

The key players covered in this study

Afimilk

Valley Agricultural Software

Sum-It Computer Systems

FarmWizard

DeLaval

Allflex Group

Alta Genetics

Lely

GEA Group

Dairymaster

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Web-Based/Cloud-Based Software

On-Premises Software

Market segment by Application, split into

Cooperative Dairy Farms

Large-Scale Dairy Farms

Small-Scale Dairy Farms

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Dairy Herd Feeding Management status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Dairy Herd Feeding Management development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

