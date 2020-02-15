Global Dairy Blends Market: Players Focus on Product Innovation to Bolster Position, says TMR

Dairy blends are gradually seeping into the food habits of a large chunk of population due to a multitude of factors. The market for dairy blends stands at the helm of development due to the inertness of people to use conventional dairy products and a renewed zeal to use these blends that are easy to refrigerate and store. Dairy blends also offer health benefits which is also driving their demand in this scenario of rising health consciousness. Although the food manufacturers are still lingering on to the usage of conventional products believing that dairy blends deteriorate taste and flavor of food, it is expected that the surge in demand for dairy blends would continue in the coming years.

The researchers of the report have employed adept techniques to foresee the trends in the market for dairy blends in order to make accurate projections. The analysis of various market elements has been used to elucidate historic, current, and tentative future trends, which would help the market entities get a purview of the market.

The regional segmentation for the global market spans across North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific Except Japan, the Middle East and Africa, and Japan. Amongst these key regions, North America is expected to be at the forefront with a high CAGR of 6.9% over the period from 2017 to 2022. Owing to the increased disposable income and a propensity to spend on specialty foods, Asia Pacific is second most significant regions expected to register a CAGR of 5.6% between 2017 and 2022. Europe is also striding forward in terms of CAGR and market value, and is expected to reap a decent market revenue.

The global market for dairy blends is experiencing stiff competitiveness due to the presence of all ranges if players from huge entities to small firms. The market players are expected to take the expansion and merger routes in order to outsmart competition. Product innovation is also an important parameter that could distinguish the market players. The contemporary players in the market include Kerry Group, Fonterra Cooperative Group Ltd., Doehler Group, Royal FrieslandCampina N.V., and Agropur Ingredients.