In this report, the Global Daidzein Market Study Report 2019 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025.

Daidzein is an isoflavonoid phytoestrogenic compound found in soybeans, pea pods, clover, kudzu, and other legumes. They can use in food field, health product field, cosmetics field, pharmaceutical field, etc. Soy is the major source of extracting Daidzein globally.

In 2017, the global Daidzein production market is led by China, capturing about 45.16% of global Daidzein production. North America is the second-largest region-wise market with 28.24% global production share.

At present, the major manufacturers of Daidzein are concentrated in ADM, Frutarom Health, Shaanxi Huike, Xi’an Desheng yuan, Jiangxi Shun Tiancheng, etc. ADM is the world leader, holding 29.08% production market share in 2017.

In application, Daidzein downstream is wide and recently Daidzein has acquired increasing significance in various fields of Nutraceutical & Medicine, Feed Additives and others. Globally, the Daidzein market is mainly driven by growing demand for Feed Additives which accounts for nearly 66.61% of total downstream consumption of Daidzein in global.

The global Daidzein market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

The following manufacturers are covered:

ADM

Frutarom Health

Shaanxi Huike

Xi’an Desheng yuan

Jiangxi Shun Tiancheng

Changzhou Longterm

Shaanxi Green

N&R Industries

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Soybeans Source

Chemical Synthesis

Others

Segment by Application

Nutraceutical & Medicine

Feed Additives

Others Application

