Global D-Mannose Market Analysis Report, 2014-2025

In this report, the Chemical & Material market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Chemical & Material market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

D-Mannose is a monosaccharide, the formula C6H12O6, white crystal or crystalline powder, sweet with bitter. It is easily soluble in water, slightly soluble in ethanol. D-Mannose form easily crystalline compounds with calcium chloride, and display a complex variable optical effects. D-Mannose can turn sour by yeast.

Leading players in D-Mannose industry are Danisco (DuPont), Hebei Huaxu, Naturesupplies, Douglas, Huachang, etc. Danisco (DuPont) is the largest manufacturer, occupies about 31.35% share in 2016. Hebei Huaxu and Huachang are the leading players in China, with the market share of about 6.84% and 8.10% in 2016.

In future, the world D-mannose consuming market will still has a certain amount of growth. With the development of economy, D-mannose has huge market potential in the future. Owing to the increasing of demand in food additives and supplements downstream products, the world D-mannose capacity will continue to expand.

The global D-Mannose market is valued at 13 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 17 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 3.7% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on D-Mannose volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall D-Mannose market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Danisco(Dupont)

Naturesupplies

Douglas Laboratories

Sweet Cures

Hebei Huaxu

Huachang

Hubei Widely

Specom Biochemical

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Food Grade

Pharmaceutical Grade

Segment by Application

Food Additives

Anti-inflammatory

Dietary Supplement

Others

