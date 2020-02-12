Global Cystic Fibrosis Therapeutics Market Size study, by Class, Route of administration and Regional Forecasts 2018-2025

WiseGuyReports.com adds “Cystic Fibrosis Therapeutics Market 2018 Global Analysis, Growth, Trends and Opportunities Research Report Forecasting 2025” reports tits database.

— Cystic Fibrosis Therapeutics Market:

Executive Summary

Global Cystic Fibrosis Therapeutics Market valued approximately USD XX billion in 2017 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than XX% over the forecast period 2018-2025. The major driving factor of global cystic fibrosis therapeutics market are rising prevalence of cystic fibrosis, rising awareness about cystic fibrosis therapy, technological advancement and high rate of Research & Development initiatives. The growing strategic collaboration is one of the key trends contributing towards the growth of the cystic fibrosis (CF) therapeutics market. The major restraining factors of the global cystic fibrosis therapeutics market are high cost related to the treatment, drug discontinuation and increase in complexity of disease. In addition, patent expiries from many companies and introduction of generic drugs is expected to restrain the growth of cystic fibrosis therapeutics market. The Cystic Fibrosis Therapeutics market is on the surging trend considering the global scenario. The Cystic fibrosis refers to an inherited disease which impacts the secretory glands of an individual’s body such as Pancreas, lungs, liver and intestines. Cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) is synthesized in the rough endoplasmic reticulum (RER) followed by glycosylation in the Golgi apparatus and performing the function of a Cl- channel, and regulator of other ion channels when located in the plasma membrane. Cystic fibrosis leads to abnormal secretions that lead to mucus buildup which result in no proper working of an affected organ. Treatment of cystic fibrosis includes a physical therapy, which helps in loosening of mucus and use of medications and enzymes to fight against infections in an organ. Cystic fibrosis is caused due to mutation in gene that is required for protein CFTR.

The regional analysis of Global Cystic Fibrosis Therapeutics Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America accounted leading share of total generating revenue in 2017 across the globe due to large number of aging population and high technological awareness and advancement. Asia-Pacific region region is also anticipated to exhibit higher growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2018-2025. China and India are expected to be the fastest growing cystic fibrosis markets in Asia-Pacific due to emerging countries are large pool of patients, rising government funding and increasing Research & Development investment.

The major market player included in this report are:

Abbvie

Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Gilead

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Alaxia

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Class:

Pancreatic Enzyme Supplements

Mucolytic

Bronchodilators

CFTR Modulators

By Route of administration:

Oral Drugs

Inhaled Drugs

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2015, 2016

Base year – 2017

Forecast period – 2018 to 2025

Target Audience of the Global Cystic Fibrosis Therapeutics Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

Table of Contents

Chapter 1. Executive Summary

1.1. Market Snapshot

1.2. Key Trends

1.3. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

1.3.1. Cystic Fibrosis Therapeutics, by Class, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

1.3.2. Cystic Fibrosis Therapeutics, by Route of administration, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

1.3.3. Cystic Fibrosis Therapeutics, by Region, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

1.4. Estimation Methodology

1.5. Research Assumption

Chapter 2. Cystic Fibrosis Therapeutics Definition and Scope

2.1. Objective of the Study

2.2. Market Definition & Scope

2.2.1. Industry Evolution

2.2.2. Scope of the Study

2.3. Years Considered for the Study

2.4. Currency Conversion Rates

Chapter 3. Cystic Fibrosis Therapeutics Dynamics

3.1. See Saw Analysis

3.1.1. Market Drivers

3.1.2. Market Challenges

3.1.3. Market Opportunities

Chapter 4. Cystic Fibrosis Therapeutics Industry Analysis

4.1. Porter’s 5 Force Model

4.1.1. Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.1.2. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.1.3. Threat of New Entrants

4.1.4. Threat of Substitutes

4.1.5. Competitive Rivalry

4.1.6. Futuristic Approach to Porter’s 5 Force Model

4.2. PEST Analysis

4.2.1. Political Scenario

4.2.2. Economic Scenario

4.2.3. Social Scenario

4.2.4. Technological Scenario

4.3. Value Chain Analysis

4.3.1. Supplier

4.3.2. Manufacturers/Service Provider

4.3.3. Distributors

4.3.4. End-Users

4.4. Key Buying Criteria

4.5. Regulatory Framework

4.6. Cost Structure Analysis

4.6.1. Raw Material Cost Analysis

4.6.2. Manufacturing Cost Analysis

4.6.3. Labour Cost Analysis

4.7. Investment Vs Adoption Scenario

4.8. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion

Chapter 5. Cystic Fibrosis Therapeutics, by Class

5.1. Market Snapshot

5.2. Market Performance – Potential Model

5.3. Key Market Players

5.4. Cystic Fibrosis Therapeutics, Sub Segment Analysis

5.4.1. Pancreatic Enzyme Supplements

5.4.1.1. Market estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

5.4.1.2. Regional breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

5.4.2. Mucolytic

5.4.2.1. Market estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

5.4.2.2. Regional breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

5.4.3. Bronchodilators

5.4.3.1. Market estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

5.4.3.2. Regional breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

5.4.4. CFTR Modulators

5.4.4.1. Market estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

5.4.4.2. Regional breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

Continuous…

