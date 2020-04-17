In this report, the Global Cyclohexyl Vinyl Ether Professional Analysis 2019 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Cyclohexyl Vinyl Ether Professional Analysis 2019 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
This report studies the cyclohexyl vinyl ether (Shorted as: CHVE or CVE. CAS: 2182-55-0) market, cyclohexyl vinyl ether is a colorless to yellow liquid, with a sweetish odor. It is soluble in water and with many organic solvents.
Cyclohexyl Vinyl Ether is classified into four grade: Normal Product (CHVE 99-99.5%) and Customized Product (CHVE >99.5%) in the report. Normal Cyclohexyl Vinyl Ether is the most type at present. The Cyclohexyl Vinyl Ether is mainly used as monomer for fluroresin, as modifiers and other applications. Fluroresin is the most key use of Cyclohexyl Vinyl Ether.
The Global Cyclohexyl Vinyl Ether market that was valued at 21 million USD in 2012 is estimated to be worth 22.2 million USD by the end of 2017. The market went up in the past years leading by the market demand. The average price increased a lot in 2017, but it kept a relatively stable trend in the past years.
The global Cyclohexyl Vinyl Ether market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Cyclohexyl Vinyl Ether volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Cyclohexyl Vinyl Ether market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
BASF
Chongqing RICI
Hubei Xinjing
…
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Normal Product (CHVE 99-99.5%)
Customized Product (CHVE >99.5%)
Segment by Application
Fluroresin
Modifiers
Other Applications
