Global Cycling Shoes Market 2019 Industry Analysis, Share, Growth, Sales, Trends, Supply, Forecast 2025

Executive Summary

Cycling shoes are shoes purpose-built for cycling. There are a variety of designs depending on the type and intensity of the cycling for which they are intended.

The key variables when it comes to cycling shoes are the fastening system, the sole, the cleat style and of course the fit

The global Cycling Shoes market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Cycling Shoes market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.

This report studies the global market size of Cycling Shoes in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Cycling Shoes in these regions.

This research report categorizes the global Cycling Shoes market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Cycling Shoes market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:

Giro

SHIMANO

Sidi

Bont Cycling

Northwave

DMT

Louis Garneau Sports

Fizik

Pearl Izumi

Specialized

Liv

Nalini

Bontrager

45Nrth

Lake

Mavic

Look Cycle

Vittoria shoes

Five Ten

QUOC

Luck

Market size by Product

MTB Shoes

Road Shoes

Market size by End User

Men

Women

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and analyze the global Cycling Shoes market size (value & volume) by company, key regions, products and end user, breakdown data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Cycling Shoes market by identifying its various subsegments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global Cycling Shoes companies, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape and recent development.

To project the value and sales volume of Cycling Shoes submarkets, with respect to key regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Cycling Shoes are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million US$) and volume (K Units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Cycling Shoes market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

