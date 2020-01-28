Global Cyber Security of Security Services Market 2019 Key Players: FireEye, Herjavec Group, Forcepoint, EY, Mimecast, FireEye.

WiseGuyReports.com adds “Cyber Security of Security Services Market 2019 Global Analysis, Growth, Trends and Opportunities Research Report Forecasting 2025” reports tits database.
Executive Summary
In 2018, the global Cyber Security of Security Services market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Cyber Security of Security Services status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Cyber Security of Security Services development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
FireEye
Herjavec Group
Forcepoint
EY
Mimecast
Lockheed Martin
Sophos
Symantec
Sera-Brynn
Clearwater Compliance
IBM Security
Cisco
Raytheon Cyber
BAE Systems
Digital Defense
Rapid7
Thycotic
DFLabs
CyberArk
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Consulting Services
Implementation Services
Operational Service
Education and Training
Market segment by Application, split into
Government
Education
Enterprise
Financial
Medical
Other
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Cyber Security of Security Services status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Cyber Security of Security Services development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Cyber Security of Security Services are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Table of Contents
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Cyber Security of Security Services Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)
1.4.2 Consulting Services
1.4.3 Implementation Services
1.4.4 Operational Service
1.4.5 Education and Training
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Cyber Security of Security Services Market Share by Application (2014-2025)
1.5.2 Government
1.5.3 Education
1.5.4 Enterprise
1.5.5 Financial
1.5.6 Medical
1.5.7 Other
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Cyber Security of Security Services Market Size
2.2 Cyber Security of Security Services Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Cyber Security of Security Services Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)
2.2.2 Cyber Security of Security Services Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
3 Market Share by Key Players
3.1 Cyber Security of Security Services Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Cyber Security of Security Services Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
3.1.2 Global Cyber Security of Security Services Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
3.1.3 Global Cyber Security of Security Services Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.2 Cyber Security of Security Services Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players Cyber Security of Security Services Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into Cyber Security of Security Services Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application
4.1 Global Cyber Security of Security Services Market Size by Type (2014-2019)
4.2 Global Cyber Security of Security Services Market Size by Application (2014-2019)
…
12 International Players Profiles
12.1 FireEye
12.1.1 FireEye Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Cyber Security of Security Services Introduction
12.1.4 FireEye Revenue in Cyber Security of Security Services Business (2014-2019)
12.1.5 FireEye Recent Development
12.2 Herjavec Group
12.2.1 Herjavec Group Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Cyber Security of Security Services Introduction
12.2.4 Herjavec Group Revenue in Cyber Security of Security Services Business (2014-2019)
12.2.5 Herjavec Group Recent Development
12.3 Forcepoint
12.3.1 Forcepoint Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Cyber Security of Security Services Introduction
12.3.4 Forcepoint Revenue in Cyber Security of Security Services Business (2014-2019)
12.3.5 Forcepoint Recent Development
12.4 EY
12.4.1 EY Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Cyber Security of Security Services Introduction
12.4.4 EY Revenue in Cyber Security of Security Services Business (2014-2019)
12.4.5 EY Recent Development
12.5 Mimecast
12.5.1 Mimecast Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Cyber Security of Security Services Introduction
12.5.4 Mimecast Revenue in Cyber Security of Security Services Business (2014-2019)
12.5.5 Mimecast Recent Development
12.6 FireEye
12.6.1 FireEye Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Cyber Security of Security Services Introduction
12.6.4 FireEye Revenue in Cyber Security of Security Services Business (2014-2019)
12.6.5 FireEye Recent Development
12.7 Lockheed Martin
12.7.1 Lockheed Martin Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Cyber Security of Security Services Introduction
12.7.4 Lockheed Martin Revenue in Cyber Security of Security Services Business (2014-2019)
12.7.5 Lockheed Martin Recent Development
12.8 Sophos
12.8.1 Sophos Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Cyber Security of Security Services Introduction
12.8.4 Sophos Revenue in Cyber Security of Security Services Business (2014-2019)
12.8.5 Sophos Recent Development
12.9 Symantec
12.9.1 Symantec Company Details
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 Cyber Security of Security Services Introduction
12.9.4 Symantec Revenue in Cyber Security of Security Services Business (2014-2019)
12.9.5 Symantec Recent Development
12.10 Sera-Brynn
12.10.1 Sera-Brynn Company Details
12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 Cyber Security of Security Services Introduction
12.10.4 Sera-Brynn Revenue in Cyber Security of Security Services Business (2014-2019)
12.10.5 Sera-Brynn Recent Development
12.11 Clearwater Compliance
12.12 IBM Security
12.13 Cisco
12.14 Raytheon Cyber
12.15 BAE Systems
12.16 Digital Defense
12.17 Rapid7
12.18 Thycotic
12.19 DFLabs
12.20 CyberArk
13 Market Forecast 2019-2025
13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions
13.2 United States
13.3 Europe
13.4 China
13.5 Japan
13.6 Southeast Asia
13.7 India
13.8 Central & South America
13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2019-2025)
13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2019-2025)
14 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions
Continuous…
