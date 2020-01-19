Global Cyber Security Market: key Vendors, Trends, Analysis, Segmentation, Forecast to 2018-2023

WiseGuyReports.com adds “Cyber Security Market 2018 Global Analysis, Growth, Trends and Opportunities Research Report Forecasting to 2023” reports to its database.
This report provides in depth study of “Cyber Security Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Cyber Security Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.
Cyber security, also referred to as information technology security, focuses on protecting computers, networks, programs and data from unintended or unauthorized access, change or destruction. Cyber security product include hardware, software product and cyber security service.A firewall is a network security system, either hardware- or software-based, that controls incoming and outgoing network traffic based on a set of rules.An intrusion detection system (IDS) monitors network traffic and monitors for suspicious activity and alerts the system or network administrator. In some cases the IDS may also respond to anomalous or malicious traffic by taking action such as blocking the user or source IP address from accessing the network. IDS come in a variety of flavors and approach the goal of detecting suspicious traffic in different ways.Intrusion Prevention System (IPS) technology protects networks from both known and unknown threats, blocking attacks that might otherwise take advantage of network vulnerabilities and unpatched systems.
This report includes market status and forecast of global and major regions, with introduction of vendors, regions, product types and end industries; and this report counts product types and end industries in global and major regions.
Global Cyber Security market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including
Symantec
Intel
IBM
Cisco
Trend Micro
Dell
Check Point
Juniper
Kaspersky
HP
Microsoft
Huawei
Palo Alto Networks
FireEye
AlienVault
AVG Technologies
Fortinet
ESET
Venustech
H3C
NSFOCUS
Market Segment as follows:
By Region / Countries
North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)
Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc)
South America (Brazil, Argentina etc)
Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc)
By Type
Cyber Security Software
Cyber Security Hardware
Cyber Security Service Provider
By End-User / Application
Financial industry
Aerospace, Defense and Intelligence
Telecommunication
