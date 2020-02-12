Global Cutting Plotter Industry Market revenue is valued at USD 335.67 million in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 491.72 million by the end of 2023

In the Global Cutting Plotter Industry Market Analysis & Forecast 2018-2023, the revenue is valued at USD 335.67 million in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 491.72 million by the end of 2023, growing at a CAGR of 7.93% between 2018 and 2023. The production is estimated at 1397.96 thousand units in 2018 and is forecasted to reach 2240.47 thousand units by the end of 2023, growing at a CAGR of 9.89% between 2018 and 2023.
It covers Regional Segment Analysis, Type, Application, Major Manufactures, Industry Chain Analysis, Competitive Insights and Macroeconomic Analysis.
Global Cutting Plotter Market: Regional Segment Analysis
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
The Major players reported in the market include:
MIMAKI
GRAPHTEC AMERICA, INC
Roland DG
Esko
TENETH
Faulhaber
Oracover
Superior Technologies
Welco Garment Machinery Pvt. Ltd.
…
Global Cutting Plotter Market: Product Segment Analysis
Roll to Roll
Flat Bed (UV)
Others
Global Cutting Plotter Market: Application Segment Analysis
Office
Industrial
Others
Table of Contents
Chapter 1 Cutting Plotter Market Overview
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Cutting Plotter
1.2 Cutting Plotter Market Segmentation by Type in 2016
1.2.1 Global Production Market Share of Cutting Plotter by Type in 2016
1.2.1 Roll to Roll
1.2.2 Flat Bed (UV)
1.2.3 Others
1.3 Cutting Plotter Market Segmentation by Application in 2016
1.3.1 Cutting Plotter Consumption Market Share by Application in 2016
1.3.2 Office
1.3.3 Industrial
1.3.4 Others
1.4 Cutting Plotter Market Segmentation by Regions
1.4.1 North America
1.4.2 China
1.4.3 Europe
1.4.4 Southeast Asia
1.4.5 Japan
1.4.6 India
1.5 Global Market Size (Value) of Cutting Plotter (2013-2023)
1.5.1 Global Product Sales and Growth Rate (2013-2023)
1.5.2 Global Product Revenue and Growth Rate (2013-2023)
Chapter 2 Global Economic Impact on Cutting Plotter Industry
2.1 Global Macroeconomic Environment Analysis
2.1.1 Global Macroeconomic Analysis
2.1.2 Global Macroeconomic Environment Development Trend
2.2 Global Macroeconomic Environment Analysis by Regions
Chapter 3 Global Cutting Plotter Market Competition by Manufacturers
3.1 Global Cutting Plotter Production and Share by Manufacturers (2016 and 2017)
3.2 Global Cutting Plotter Revenue and Share by Manufacturers (2016 and 2017)
3.3 Global Cutting Plotter Average Price by Manufacturers (2016 and 2017)
3.4 Manufacturers Cutting Plotter Manufacturing Base Distribution, Production Area and Product Type
3.5 Cutting Plotter Market Competitive Situation and Trends
3.5.1 Cutting Plotter Market Concentration Rate
3.5.2 Cutting Plotter Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers
3.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
Chapter 4 Global Cutting Plotter Production, Revenue (Value) by Region (2013-2018)
4.1 Global Cutting Plotter Production by Region (2013-2018)
4.2 Global Cutting Plotter Production Market Share by Region (2013-2018)
4.3 Global Cutting Plotter Revenue (Value) and Market Share by Region (2013-2018)
4.4 Global Cutting Plotter Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
4.5 North America Cutting Plotter Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
4.5.1 North AmericaCutting PlotterProduction and Market Share by Manufacturers
4.5.2 North AmericaCutting PlotterProduction and Market Share by Type
4.5.3 North AmericaCutting PlotterProduction and Market Share by Application
4.6 Europe Cutting Plotter Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
4.6.1 EuropeCutting PlotterProduction and Market Share by Manufacturers
4.6.2 Europe Cutting Plotter Production and Market Share by Type
4.6.3 Europe Cutting Plotter Production and Market Share by Application
4.7 China Cutting Plotter Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
4.7.1 ChinaCutting PlotterProduction and Market Share by Manufacturers
4.7.2 China Cutting Plotter Production and Market Share by Type
4.7.3 China Cutting Plotter Production and Market Share by Application
4.8 Japan Cutting Plotter Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
4.8.1 Japan Cutting Plotter Production and Market Share by Manufacturers
4.8.2 Japan Cutting Plotter Production and Market Share by Type
4.8.3 Japan Cutting Plotter Production and Market Share by Application
4.9 Southeast Asia Cutting Plotter Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
4.9.1 Southeast Asia Cutting Plotter Production and Market Share by Manufacturers
4.9.2 Southeast Asia Cutting Plotter Production and Market Share by Type
4.9.3 Southeast Asia Cutting Plotter Production and Market Share by Application
4.10 India Cutting Plotter Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
4.10.1 India Cutting Plotter Production and Market Share by Manufacturers
4.10.2 India Cutting Plotter Production and Market Share by Type
4.10.3 India Cutting Plotter Production and Market Share by Application
Chapter 9 Cutting Plotter Manufacturing Cost Analysis
9.1 Cutting Plotter Key Raw Materials Analysis
9.1.1 Key Raw Materials
9.1.2 Price Trend of Key Raw Materials
9.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials
9.1.4 Market Concentration Rate of Raw Materials
9.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure
9.2.1 Raw Materials
9.2.2 Labor Cost
9.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses
9.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Cutting Plotter
Chapter 10 Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers
10.1 Cutting Plotter Industrial Chain Analysis
10.2 Upstream Raw Materials Sourcing
10.3 Raw Materials Sources of Cutting Plotter Major Manufacturers in 2016
10.4 Downstream Buyers
Chapter 11 Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders
11.1 Marketing Channel
11.1.1 Direct Marketing
11.1.2 Indirect Marketing
11.1.3 Marketing Channel Development Trend
11.2 Market Positioning
11.2.1 Pricing Strategy
11.2.2 Brand Strategy
11.2.3 Target Client
11.3 Distributors/Traders List
Chapter 12 Market Effect Factors Analysis
12.1 Technology Progress/Risk
12.1.1 Substitutes Threat
12.1.2 Technology Progress in Related Industry
12.2 Consumer Needs/Customer Preference Change
12.3 Economic/Political Environmental Change
Chapter 13 Global Cutting Plotter Market Forecast (2018-2023)
13.1 Global Cutting Plotter Production, Revenue Forecast (2018-2023)
13.2 Global Cutting Plotter Production, Consumption Forecast by Regions (2018-2023)
13.3 Global Cutting Plotter Production Forecast by Type (2018-2023)
13.4 Global Cutting Plotter Consumption Forecast by Application (2018-2023)
13.5 Cutting Plotter Price Forecast (2018-2023)
