Global Cutting Equipment Market Shipment, Revenue and ASP Forecast by Applications 2019-2025

Increasing demand for mechanized cutting equipment in fabrication is expected to be one of the major trends fueling growth of theÂ global cutting equipment marketÂ in the near future. In developed countries, due to the shortage of skilled labor, the demand for cutting automation technology for fabrication and manufacturing purposes is on a rise. Major companies in several developed countries in North America and Europe have started using cutting robots for their manufacturing processes in order to reduce dependency on manpower. Increasing labor costs in turn increase overall manufacturing cost of products, especially in developed countries. This trend is also gaining popularity in some developing countries.

Rapid growth of end-use industries such as construction, automotive, shipbuilding and offshore, and manufacturing is expected to drive global growth of the cutting equipment market, especially in the APAC region over the assessment period.

Cutting Equipment market continues to evolve and expand in terms of the number of companies, products, and applications that illustrates the growth perspectives.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Lincoln Electric

Colfax

Illinois Tool Works

Ador Welding

DAIHEN

Hypertherm

Amada Miyachi

KOIKE ARONSON

WB ALLOY WELDING

Kennametal

CERATIZIT

OMAX

Flow International

Barton International

Wardjet

Opta Minerals

Segment by Regions:

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type:

Manual

Mechanized

Segment by Application:

Construction

Heavy Metal Fabrication

Shipbuilding and Offshore

Automotive

Others

