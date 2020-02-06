Global Cutting Equipment Market Research Report Released with growth, latest trends & forecast till 2025

ResearchMoz include new market research report “Global Market Study on Cutting Equipment: Plasma Cutting Technology to be the Next Pillar of Growth over the Forecast Period” to its huge collection of research reports.

This study provides data for 2015 along with a forecast for the period 20162024. The main objective of the report is to identify dynamics in the market and provide recent updates and insights affecting various segments of the global cutting equipment market. To provide better understanding of the market, the report also includes an analysis of drivers, restraints, and trends in all five regions namely, Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and the Middle East & Africa, which influence the current market scenario and future status of the global cutting equipment market over the forecast period.

Market Segmentation

By Equipment Type

Manual

Mechanized

By Cutting Technology

Plasma cutting

Oxy-fuel cutting

Laser cutting

Waterjet cutting

Carbon arc cutting

By End Use Industry

General metal fabrication

Construction

Heavy metal fabrication

Shipbuilding & offshore

Automotive

Others

By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

The report also analyzes the different segments of the global cutting equipment market in terms of basis point share (BPS) to understand individual segments relative contribution to market growth. This detailed level of information is important for identifying the various key trends governing the global cutting equipment market. The report also analyzes the global cutting equipment market based on the absolute dollar opportunity. This usually overlooked while estimating the market forecast. However, from a sales perspective, it is essential to identify absolute dollar opportunity to identify potential resources in the global cutting equipment market. PMR has developed a market attractiveness index to understand the key segments in terms of their performance and growth in the global cutting equipment market. This market attractiveness index would help clients identify real market opportunities in the global cutting equipment market.

Company Profiles

The Lincoln Electric Company

Colfax Corporation

Illinois Tool Works

Daihen Corporation

Hypertherm Inc.

GCE Holding AB

Amada Miyachi America Inc.

Koike Aronson Inc.

Genetec (Shanghai) Corporation

Technical Arc Ltd

