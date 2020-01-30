Global Cutting Boards Market Research Report 2019

MarketResearchNest.com presents “Global Cutting Boards Market Growth 2019-2024” new Research to its studies database.

Cutting Boards, also called chopping boards, is a type of kitchen utensils, mainly used in conjunction with the knife to cut meat, fish, vegetables and fruits and so on.

The Cutting Boards industry concentration is low; there are more than ten thousand manufacturers in the world, and high-end products mainly from North America, Western European and Japan.

The Cutting Boards industry is distributed by raw materials, many global famous manufactures in U.S. and E.U. make the woody cutting boards, while Chinese adopt bamboo widely, such as Suncha and Fujian Huayun. Japan as the advanced industrial country with a long story of cooking culture, the two famous cutting board companies both mainly adopt composite materials. Since the characters of cutting board industry, companies always manufacture located.

The key consumption markets locate at developing countries, because of the higher replacement rate of cheaper cutting boards. While food industry, supermarkets and restaurants, etc. become increasing consumption fields. China takes the market share of 34.33%, followed by U.S.A. with 24.84%. Europe and Japan’s consumption market occupies 21.86%.

We tend to believe this industry becomes more and more mature, and there will be appeared more specialized companies.

In the international market, the marketing channels characteristic differ from company to company.

The international companies prefer combination of stationed in physical stores and electricity sales, or some kitchen ware brands set direct-sale store and present their cutting boards.

Companies in developing countries such as China and India, in contrast, put more effort on direct selling business covering located market, and it is a common phenomenon in this industry. As they do not have that much international brand influence, their product quality is not good enough comparing with leading companies, however, they have price advantage. They like to expand their market share in developing countries and low-end international market.

In the Cutting Boards market, there still exists a distinct feature that the import and export rate of this industry is not high caused by the fact that many international manufactures expand their business through building factories or investments.

The market is influenced by the price, while the cutting boards are necessities of life. People considers the low price referring to low quality and high replacement rate, hence some more expensive cutting boards are quite popular. Although China domestic companies have price advantage since the poor manufacture processing, cheap raw material and less diversity of products, the duration is much shorter than high quality goods.

The leading companies own the advantages on better performance, more abundant product’s types, better technical and impeccable after-sales service. Consequently, they take the majority of the market share of high-end market.

Looking to the future years, the stable and a little bit slow downward price trend in recent years will maintain. As competition intensifies, prices gap between different brands in similar class will go narrowing. Similarly, there will be fluctuation in gross margin.

Company mergers and acquisitions, and inter-companies cooperation have occurred for development and growth. As the downstream consumption usually follows with developed and rapid economic growth areas, such as BRICS, the developed areas’ company prefers investing to underdevelopment regions these years.

This industry is affected by the economy and policy, such as luxury psychology as the increasing incomes, and the customs policy and environment policies, so it’s important to put an eye to economic indexes and leaders’ prefer. With the global economic recovery, more and more people pay attention to rising environment standards, especially in underdevelopment regions that have a large population and fast economic growth, the need of new material Cutting Boards will increase.

According to this study, over the next five years the Cutting Boards market will register a 2.4% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 11000 million by 2024, from US$ 9580 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Cutting Boards business, shared in Chapter 3.

Global Cutting Boards in its database, which provides an expert and in-depth analysis of key business trends and future market development prospects, key drivers and restraints, profiles of major market players, segmentation and forecasting. A Global Cutting Boards Market provides an extensive view of size; trends and shape have been developed in this report to identify factors that will exhibit a significant impact in boosting the sales of Global Cutting Boards Market in the near future.

Segmentation by product type

Wood material

Plastic material

Composite materials

Bamboo materials

Other (glass, steel, marble material etc.)

Segmentation by application

Household use

Industrial use

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

John Boos

Epicurean

Joseph Joseph

Edward Wohl

San Jamar

Suncha

Sage

Larch Wood

Paul Michael

Neoflam

Fackelmann

Hasegawa

Zeller Present

Parker-Asahi

Madeira

Fujian Huayun

Moreover, the research report assessed market key features, consisting of revenue, capacity utilization rate, price, gross, growth rate, consumption, production, export, supply, cost, market size & share, industry demand, export & import analysis, and CAGR.

Cutting Boards Production by Region

Americas, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East and Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries.

